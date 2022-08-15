Technosylva Welcomes Strategic Growth Investment from TA

LA JOLLA, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Technosylva Inc. (“Technosylva” or “the Company”), a leading provider of wildfire simulation modeling, risk analysis and operational response SaaS solutions, today announced that TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic growth investment in the Company.

Wildfires are occurring with increasing frequency and severity globally, in large part due to climate change, causing devastation and threatening public safety. These conditions have led to significant liabilities for electric utilities and continue to challenge both utilities and government agencies tasked with wildfire mitigation planning and operational response. Recent events across the U.S. and Europe are solemn examples of the extreme damage that wildfires can have on communities, businesses and the environment.

With over 30 years of research and development dedicated to wildfire science, Technosylva has continuously worked with public safety and wildfire management agencies, electric utilities, energy companies and academic institutions to build world-class SaaS solutions that meet the needs of enterprise-grade wildfire simulation modeling, risk analysis, mitigation planning, and resource management. The Company’s suite of software products leverage inputs and datasets across fuel, vegetation, weather, terrain and energy assets to model millions of wildfire ignition probability and spread simulations daily. Technosylva’s customers include the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and investor-owned utilities across the U.S., such as Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and PacifiCorp.

TA’s investment in Technosylva will accelerate the development and adoption of the Company’s core products:

Wildfire Analyst: A cloud-based SaaS solution providing on-demand wildfire risk analysis and forecasting. The Wildfire Analyst platform, including FireCast , FireSim and the Wildfire Risk Reduction Model (WRRM), integrates real-time fire behavior analysis, risk forecasting, weather predictions and terrain conditions to support proactive wildfire prevention and mitigation planning.

and the integrates real-time fire behavior analysis, risk forecasting, weather predictions and terrain conditions to support proactive wildfire prevention and mitigation planning. fiResponse: An enterprise-grade wildfire incident management system providing situational awareness, dispatch and resource tracking for firefighters and emergency response teams.

Tactical Analyst: A multi-platform system providing a common operating picture of the active fire environment by assimilating data from multiple sources, including tactical field data and resource tracking, into an interactive map-based environment. Tactical Analyst is an extension of fiResponse and Wildfire Analyst allowing for the seamless integration of operational and forecasting data.

“Advancing wildfire science and making both our research and software accessible continues to drive our work,” said Joaquin Ramirez Cisneros, Founder & CEO of Technosylva. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with firefighters, agencies, electric utilities and wildfire scientists around the world to advance the way we safeguard the environment and promote public safety. We are thrilled to welcome TA as our partner in our next chapter of growth.”

“Addressing a mandate to reduce wildfire risk in their operations, many utilities and energy companies focus on ignition probability and mitigation. Our products allow companies to holistically quantify risk, providing actionable intelligence on potential impacts before a disaster occurs,” said David Buckley, COO of Technosylva. “We are excited to leverage TA’s significant experience scaling enterprise software companies to expand our reach and further enhance our SaaS capabilities, helping us to remain at the forefront of wildfire simulation and risk solutions.”

“We are deeply impressed by Technosylva’s demonstrated expertise and dedication to using integrated technologies to reduce wildfire risk, improve public safety and create positive change across countless communities,” said Charles Ha, Senior Vice President at TA. “We look forward to partnering with Joaquin, David and the entire Technosylva team to accelerate the Company’s growth and drive meaningful impact at scale.”

“With extreme wildfires becoming more intense and common across the globe, Technosylva’s innovations are both timely and essential. We see this opportunity to support the Company’s software advancements as a vital step toward benefitting the environment and protecting the public, especially in fire-prone regions of the world,” added Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Technosylva, and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to TA.

About TA

TA Associates (“TA”) is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth and has invested in more than 560 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm’s more than 110 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is a leading wildfire science and technology company specializing in SaaS solutions for wildfire protection planning, risk analysis, simulation modeling, and operational response. Technosylva’s solutions, including Wildfire Analyst, fiResponse and Tactical Analyst, integrate wildfire modeling software into business operations to meet the specific requirements of fire management agencies, electric utility and energy companies, and commercial customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, California and Leon, Spain, with more than 70 employees globally. Learn more at www.technosylva.com.

