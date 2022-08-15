ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Aqib Talib’s lawyer said the former player was ‘very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life’.

The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Coaches with the youth team DEA Dragons identified the man killed as coach Mike Hickmon, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?” Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”

Yaqub Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, said his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story”. Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is. He is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team. Aqib Talib’s lawyer issued a statement to TMZ confirming that the former NFL player was present during the shooting and “is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.

Comments / 123

Ms. Lynch
3d ago

Sad situation ALL AROUND!! I'm sure Dude is devastated you don't freaking expect your brother to kill especially at a kid's ball game. To the brother get a grip it's not that serious. LAST BUT DEFINITELY NOT LEAST CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY, FRIENDS, COLLEAGUES AND TO THOSE BOY'S FOR HAVING TO EXPERIENCE THIS WHEN IT'S SUPPOSED TO HELP KEEP THEM OUT OF THE STREETS!!! REST EASY COACH 🖤

Reply(9)
31
Avonlea Montague
3d ago

Yeah, so, ego is not a justifiable reason nor a remotely reasonable one to kill someone. What is wrong with people. How does this sound like a reasonable thing to do?!

Reply
17
Leon Price
2d ago

this was a terrible thing for the children to witness. at the end of day 😌 just a game, the next day we wake up an go to practice to get better an everyone is happy. now we are sad that this happen to such a great guy, who gave his time to the community, an to the kids RIP coach, gone from our eye sights, but never our hearts.

Reply
7
The Guardian

The Guardian

