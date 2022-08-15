ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
GOBankingRates

14 Cheap Places To Travel in August

Back in February, Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern told Bloomberg that summer 2022 would be "the busiest travel season ever." That may have been a bit of an overly ambitious prediction (thanks largely to...
