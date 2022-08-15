Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Putnam Sheriff's Office seeks to identify vehicle shown doing doughnuts on church property
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle shown doing doughnuts in a gravel area on church property. Video posted Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a pickup truck doing circles and spinning its...
wchstv.com
Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information about her whereabouts and help locate her. You can the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
wchstv.com
Man shot and another in jail after alleged burglary in Lawrence County, Kentucky
PEACH ORCHARD, Ky. (WCHS) — A man is dead and another in jail after deputies said they tried to burglarize a home in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, was shot and killed Tuesday by a property owner, deputies said. Another burglary suspect, Green Ramey, 42, was arrested.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home. He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital. People made […]
wchstv.com
One woman killed, one injured in Scioto County crash, troopers say
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — One woman was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Scioto County. Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died at the scene of a crash that occurred on SR 823 northbound near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
thebigsandynews.com
Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase
LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Scioto County crash identified
UPDATE: (1:38 P.M. Aug. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in a Scioto County Crash this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio died as a result of the crash that happened on State Route 823 near […]
wchstv.com
Deputies arrest man on outstanding warrant while investigating shooting in Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County detectives said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting in Elkview Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting on Elk River Road, in Elkview, shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Detectives said they found a woman shot...
WSAZ
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
k105.com
Father of young Johnson Co. girl found fatally shot ‘a suspect in the death’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
wymt.com
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
thelevisalazer.com
PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED
PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
wchstv.com
$5 million settlement reached in cases of alleged classroom abuse at Horace Mann Middle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In what is one of the largest settlements with a county board of education in West Virginia, an agreement has been reached that awards $5 million to four students and their parents/guardians in an abuse investigation of special needs students at Horace Mann Middle School.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
