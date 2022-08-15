ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information about her whereabouts and help locate her. You can the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say woman reported missing sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
Wayne County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Kenova, WV
wchstv.com

One woman killed, one injured in Scioto County crash, troopers say

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — One woman was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Scioto County. Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died at the scene of a crash that occurred on SR 823 northbound near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase

LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#B E#Police Area#Yamaha
WSAZ

11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy