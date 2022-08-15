ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
Frederick County, MD
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
Alarming video shows brawl taking over Baltimore streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1 a.m. EDT in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident was shared online. it captured stunned onlookers screaming...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
