SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
Former C.P. Crane Power Station to be imploded Friday
The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters to be imploded this Friday. There will be several road closures.
Anne Arundel Co. woman learns after sparks fly when throwing away 9-volt battery
Evidently a 9-volt battery mixed it up with a double-A, and sparks went flying. She was lucky the bag was on a tile floor.
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
WJLA
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
WJLA
Maryland woman indicted after gruesome killing of woman during Alabama home burglary
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
'I was last to know': Mother learned son died of gun violence on social media
Marcus Roberts was shot and killed late Saturday night in an alley on West Lombard Street in Baltimore. He’s one of Baltimore’s 229 murder investigations this year.
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
nbc25news.com
Alarming video shows brawl taking over Baltimore streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1 a.m. EDT in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident was shared online. it captured stunned onlookers screaming...
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
nbc25news.com
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
