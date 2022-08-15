Read full article on original website
Related
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 'settle their feud after Luis Campos called the warring PSG duo in for crunch talks over their penalty dispute'... which saw the Brazilian like a series of tweets slamming his team-mate after their win over Montpellier
PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly settled their bitter feud after crunch talks with sporting director Luis Campos. The two have been in a public battle since their side's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which saw the forwards argue over who should take PSG's second penalty. It...
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Utd and Chelsea target Aubameyang refuses to address transfer future after finding flat tyre on £260k Ferrari
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG was asked about his future this morning - but was more bothered about the state of his car. The Barcelona star, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, had to deal with a flat tyre on his £260,000 Ferrari. Aubameyang, 33, arrived at Barcelona El...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
'I Think It Would Be A Smart Move' - Pundit Advises Liverpool To Make A Bid For Disgruntled Bayern Munich Ace
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has reportedly implored Liverpool to table a bid for Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer.
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Amazed At How Psychologically Drained His Players Were
According to a report, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was shocked after finding out how psychologically drained his players were after the defeat.
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
‘I hope I will be able to make that happen’: Rafael Nadal mulls US Open after loss in return from injury
Rafael Nadal’s revenge tour from injury started off on the wrong foot on Wednesday night. The Spanish star lost in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. After being forced to pull out of the Wimbledon semi-finals, Nadal was hoping that he could start his American campaign on a high note. Instead, it ended in […] The post ‘I hope I will be able to make that happen’: Rafael Nadal mulls US Open after loss in return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet
Newcastle United have asked to be kept updated about the situation of four Chelsea players, which include Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0