Premier League

Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 'settle their feud after Luis Campos called the warring PSG duo in for crunch talks over their penalty dispute'... which saw the Brazilian like a series of tweets slamming his team-mate after their win over Montpellier

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly settled their bitter feud after crunch talks with sporting director Luis Campos. The two have been in a public battle since their side's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which saw the forwards argue over who should take PSG's second penalty. It...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

‘I hope I will be able to make that happen’: Rafael Nadal mulls US Open after loss in return from injury

Rafael Nadal’s revenge tour from injury started off on the wrong foot on Wednesday night. The Spanish star lost in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. After being forced to pull out of the Wimbledon semi-finals, Nadal was hoping that he could start his American campaign on a high note. Instead, it ended in […] The post ‘I hope I will be able to make that happen’: Rafael Nadal mulls US Open after loss in return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
