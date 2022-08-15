Read full article on original website
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
fox5dc.com
Kitten rescued from storm drain by Fairfax County firefighters
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Fairfax County after a crew of firefighters sprang into action. The kitten was found stuck on Tuesday afternoon. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Probationary Firefighter James Gupton was the one to make the saving grab,...
mymcmedia.org
Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Village
Police said a juvenile was shot and seriously injured in Montgomery Village on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), a juvenile male was involved in a dispute around the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at about 11:23 p.m. During the dispute, shots were fired and police...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville apartment complex
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Rockville apartment complex Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022. The vehicle was parked in the residential parking lot in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive, and was reported stolen at 12:00 PM Monday. That is a development right on the border with Gaithersburg, just south of Downtown Crown.
WTGS
Alarming video shows brawl taking over Baltimore streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1 a.m. EDT in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident was shared online. it captured stunned onlookers screaming...
WTOP
DC man arrested after vandalism at Catholic school
A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism at a Catholic school in Northeast D.C. that police say they are investigating as a potential hate crime. Demitrius Hansford, 32, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property, D.C. police...
Neglected beagles now in foster homes in the D.C. area
ARLINGTON, Va. — As the saying goes, they're our best friends. And a beagle named Marimba sure seems to have found hers. "She'll just nap and relax and know that we're going to be there, know that she's safe," said Tim Denning sitting with the sleepy beagle in his lap at his Arlington home.
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Josiah Henson Parkway Fatal Collision; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: A 62-year-old Germantown man has died following a fatal collision in Rockville. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy and the ramp from northbound Route 355 for the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
WJLA
Arlington couple travels across country to capture stunning photos of life during pandemic
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than one year ago, 7News introduced you to an Arlington couple who set out to travel and document all 50 states through photography and art. That was until the pandemic put a stop to their plans. Now, they've finally completed the project and have opened...
rockvillenights.com
Credit card stolen from vehicle in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of property, including at least one credit card, from a vehicle parked on the street in the Lynfield neighborhood of Rockville yesterday. The theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Lynfield Drive at 8:47 AM Tuesday. Someone later attempted to use the stolen credit card at a business.
Germantown Man Killed in Rockville Crash
ROCKVILLE, MD – A Germantown man was killed in a fatal crash Sunday on the...
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
