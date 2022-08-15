ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Village

Police said a juvenile was shot and seriously injured in Montgomery Village on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), a juvenile male was involved in a dispute around the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at about 11:23 p.m. During the dispute, shots were fired and police...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville apartment complex

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Rockville apartment complex Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022. The vehicle was parked in the residential parking lot in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive, and was reported stolen at 12:00 PM Monday. That is a development right on the border with Gaithersburg, just south of Downtown Crown.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTGS

Alarming video shows brawl taking over Baltimore streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1 a.m. EDT in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident was shared online. it captured stunned onlookers screaming...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC man arrested after vandalism at Catholic school

A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism at a Catholic school in Northeast D.C. that police say they are investigating as a potential hate crime. Demitrius Hansford, 32, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property, D.C. police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Cairn#Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Credit card stolen from vehicle in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of property, including at least one credit card, from a vehicle parked on the street in the Lynfield neighborhood of Rockville yesterday. The theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Lynfield Drive at 8:47 AM Tuesday. Someone later attempted to use the stolen credit card at a business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy