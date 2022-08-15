Almost 23 million people in the state of Texas are currently affected by drought in some way. There are five categories the state uses to judge drought severity, ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought. Right now, about 19% of the state is listed in the exceptional drought category, which means farmers are losing money and crops due to a lack of rain. Even worse, the extremely dry conditions pose a wildfire risk that can spread to surrounding areas, endangering lives and property.

