abc7amarillo.com
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
abc7amarillo.com
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
abc7amarillo.com
Significant rain event looking likely for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Another round of scattered T-Storms will develop this evening and persist through Thursday morning in Eastern New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle. Storms will pose a wind and flooding risk before a quiet spell of weather Thursday evening through most of Saturday. A small corridor could see 1-2" of rain overnight tonight but current thoughts are that impacts from heavy rain should stay limited for this round of rain.
abc7amarillo.com
PA governor signs executive order to block funds from being used for 'conversion therapy'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for so-called "conversion therapy." “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Wolf said.
abc7amarillo.com
Widespread drought challenges farmers, ranchers in Texas
Almost 23 million people in the state of Texas are currently affected by drought in some way. There are five categories the state uses to judge drought severity, ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought. Right now, about 19% of the state is listed in the exceptional drought category, which means farmers are losing money and crops due to a lack of rain. Even worse, the extremely dry conditions pose a wildfire risk that can spread to surrounding areas, endangering lives and property.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
abc7amarillo.com
Rain and cooler weather expected later in the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Models have trended towards a drier solution for much of this week but that being said, there will still be isolated to scattered T-Storms around the area each afternoon starting Tuesday that will favor New Mexico and the northwest Panhandles. Gusty winds and localized flooding will be possible Tuesday evening in the Northern Panhandles and Northeast New Mexico.
abc7amarillo.com
Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I’m on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I’m being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
