-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO