Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH

Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Green, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Street Crimes Unit arrests man firing shots in neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say on Monday, August 15 at 8:52 p.m., they received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. EPD...
EUGENE, OR
#Green Hill
kezi.com

Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured

EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING

Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
SUTHERLIN, OR
philomathnews.com

Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity

The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

