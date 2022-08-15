ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Cairn#Bear
bethesdamagazine.com

Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say

A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville

Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
WTOP

Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.

About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy