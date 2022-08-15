Read full article on original website
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
Home Invader Steals Family Dog in D.C. Break-In
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
WJLA
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
WJLA
Maryland woman indicted after gruesome killing of woman during Alabama home burglary
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
bethesdamagazine.com
Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say
A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
Alert Issued For Montgomery County Teen Reported Missing For Nearly A Week
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Gaithersburg teen who has been missing for several days, authorities say. Zion Allen, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Polk Square Court. Allen has dark brown hair that he wears in locs...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville
Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
Man Charged After Buying Two Vehicles from Silver Spring Dealer
SILVER SPRING, MD – A Randallstown man has been charged for fraudulently purchasing two vehicles...
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
