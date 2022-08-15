Read full article on original website
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
Gunfire stops fleeing 12-time convicted felon in his tracks in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A man with 57 felony arrests and 12 felony convictions is back behind bars after gunfire stopped him in his tracks as he ran from deputies in St. Lucie County. The sheriff's office said U.S. Marshals and members of the warrants unit spotted 39-year-old...
Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robber from...
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well. He says they've served billions of raw oysters over the years and this man was just unlucky.
2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction announced; four from south Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction have been announced and four are from our area. Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Member. Naelys Luna, FAU Founding Dean and Professor. Susy Dias Piesco, Greenacres City Councilwoman. Patricia Trejo, Palm Beach County School Administrator...
Another bale of drugs found floating in the ocean off the Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Another large bale of drugs was found off the coast of the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the U.S. Coast Guard Station of Islamorada contacted deputies after reports of a bale possibly full of cocaine was found floating in the sea.
Fake social media post goes viral
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A viral social media post was determined to be fake by Port St. Lucie police on Monday. A Facebook post has been circulating online regarding a serial killer or abductor in St. Lucie County. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is telling residents...
DeSantis wants first responders to rescue schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida needs thousands of teachers and today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan to recruit retired first responders into the classroom, like his efforts to encourage military veterans to teach. Critics charge the governor’s own toxic policies have driven some educators out and these new proposals will be put to the test in the legislature next year.
DeSantis touts best of Florida in push to recruit teachers
PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference to say Florida is a great place to live and work, and that military veterans and first responders will be getting incentives to become teachers in the state. He spoke at a school in Pensacola, while the state...
Charlie Crist: The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s Primary is fast approaching. It's on Tuesday, August 23, and CBS12 News is keeping an Eye on Politics, bringing you exclusive interviews with some of the candidates. The Governor's race is on the ballot. The Democrats are trying to defeat Gov....
Nikki Fried: The Interview
MIAMI (CBS12) — Florida’s Primary is fast approaching. It's on Tuesday, August 23, and CBS 2 News is keeping an Eye on Politics, bringing you exclusive interviews with some of the candidates. The Governor's race is on the ballot. The Democrats are trying to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
William Sanchez (Democrat for Senate): The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s Primary is fast approaching, its on Tuesday, August 23, and CBS 12 News is keeping an Eye on Politics, bringing you exclusive interviews with some of the candidates. The Senate race is one of the most consequential races in this election...
Interventionists helping students overcome learning loss
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — We've all heard about the COVID-slide, which refers to some kids who've fallen behind in their learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One school district in our area is working to get kids back on track. The St. Lucie Co. School District has...
