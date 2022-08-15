Read full article on original website
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
Home Invader Steals Family Dog in D.C. Break-In
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
WJLA
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
WJLA
Maryland woman indicted after gruesome killing of woman during Alabama home burglary
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police
Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say. Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
The Dispatch
Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft
OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.
Alert Issued For Montgomery County Teen Reported Missing For Nearly A Week
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Gaithersburg teen who has been missing for several days, authorities say. Zion Allen, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Polk Square Court. Allen has dark brown hair that he wears in locs...
Germantown Man Killed in Rockville Crash
ROCKVILLE, MD – A Germantown man was killed in a fatal crash Sunday on the...
