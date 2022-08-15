ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police

Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say. Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
The Dispatch

Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft

OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.

