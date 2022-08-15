Read full article on original website
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
Home Invader Steals Family Dog in D.C. Break-In
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
WJLA
Maryland woman indicted after gruesome killing of woman during Alabama home burglary
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
Montgomery County leaders announce gun buyback program as teen fights for life after shooting
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A community-wide effort is underway to take guns out of the hands of kids in Montgomery County. The Rockville police chief is teaming up with the state's attorney's office and school leaders to keep the community and classrooms safe with a gun buyback program. The...
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
nbc16.com
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville police, county officials to offer Visa gift cards for turning in guns
The Rockville police department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, is offering Visa gift cards of $100 or $200 to people who turn in firearms during an Aug. 27 gun buyback event. A gun buyback event is an initiative designed...
46 Year-Old Woman Arrested In Attempted Stabbing in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in an...
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
Police: Man shoots at 2 adults, 1 infant in vehicle on roadway in Prince William County
Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police
Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say. Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Alert Issued For Montgomery County Teen Reported Missing For Nearly A Week
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Gaithersburg teen who has been missing for several days, authorities say. Zion Allen, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Polk Square Court. Allen has dark brown hair that he wears in locs...
