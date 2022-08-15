Amber Heard Is Making A Big Change To Her Legal Strategy After Losing The Johnny Depp Trial

It’s been a little while since the verdict against Amber Heard was cast in her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp. As Heard and her legal team have attempted to appeal the verdict , the world continues to talk about the ongoing legal challenges between the estranged pair. Now a new development will keep those talks nice and fresh, as Amber Heard is making a big change to her legal team in hopes of a new strategy.

News broke through reporting by TMZ that the deck is being reshuffled in Amber Heard’s representation, with lead counsel Elaine Bredehoft leaving the team. No reason was given, but it doesn’t sound like a bitter split, as Bredehoft described the moment as “passing the baton” in the initial report. Joining Heard’s legal team are lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, with Ben Rottenborn maintaining his spot on the roster after the previous trial.

Axelrod and Brown are certainly hitting the ground running in their outlook on the appeal. That much was readily apparent, courtesy of the following statement the pair made after joining Heard’s team:

We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every America.

This isn’t the first move of major strategy that Amber Heard has made in the name of securing a favorable verdict. Just before testimony started on the previous case in Fairfax County, Virginia, Heard swapped PR firms to help represent her in the court of public opinion. Both are perfectly valid decisions, as Heard has clearly been weighing her options carefully.

With Johnny Depp filing his own appeal , one would think he’ll stick with the team that helped him arrive at the currently favorable verdict. Though it’s anybody’s guess if he’ll switch teams at the moment, as this ongoing history between Depp and Heard has always been unpredictable. No one truly knows where the alpacas will come from this time, or if some new farm animal will be employed for what will surely be another media circus.

The world will have to wait and see how things pan out with this latest legal action. As it could be some time before we see Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make their way to a courtroom yet again, that unpredictability could lead to all sorts of new developments. For fans that want to see Depp and Heard back at the movies, the wait won’t be as long.

Amber Heard has already completed her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which is rumored to have been substantially reduced , for a March 17, 2023 release. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is currently filming Jeanne du Barry , and has even set up a directing project with Al Pacino. So while the wheels of justice are turning, both parties are hard at work getting back to their careers.

