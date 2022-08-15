ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Is Making A Big Change To Her Legal Strategy After Losing The Johnny Depp Trial

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDGBW_0hHl7HJb00

It’s been a little while since the verdict against Amber Heard was cast in her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp. As Heard and her legal team have attempted to appeal the verdict , the world continues to talk about the ongoing legal challenges between the estranged pair. Now a new development will keep those talks nice and fresh, as Amber Heard is making a big change to her legal team in hopes of a new strategy.

News broke through reporting by TMZ that the deck is being reshuffled in Amber Heard’s representation, with lead counsel Elaine Bredehoft leaving the team. No reason was given, but it doesn’t sound like a bitter split, as Bredehoft described the moment as “passing the baton” in the initial report. Joining Heard’s legal team are lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, with Ben Rottenborn maintaining his spot on the roster after the previous trial.

Axelrod and Brown are certainly hitting the ground running in their outlook on the appeal. That much was readily apparent, courtesy of the following statement the pair made after joining Heard’s team:

We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every America.

This isn’t the first move of major strategy that Amber Heard has made in the name of securing a favorable verdict. Just before testimony started on the previous case in Fairfax County, Virginia, Heard swapped PR firms to help represent her in the court of public opinion. Both are perfectly valid decisions, as Heard has clearly been weighing her options carefully.

With Johnny Depp filing his own appeal , one would think he’ll stick with the team that helped him arrive at the currently favorable verdict. Though it’s anybody’s guess if he’ll switch teams at the moment, as this ongoing history between Depp and Heard has always been unpredictable. No one truly knows where the alpacas will come from this time, or if some new farm animal will be employed for what will surely be another media circus.

The world will have to wait and see how things pan out with this latest legal action. As it could be some time before we see Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make their way to a courtroom yet again, that unpredictability could lead to all sorts of new developments. For fans that want to see Depp and Heard back at the movies, the wait won’t be as long.

Amber Heard has already completed her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which is rumored to have been substantially reduced , for a March 17, 2023 release. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is currently filming Jeanne du Barry , and has even set up a directing project with Al Pacino. So while the wheels of justice are turning, both parties are hard at work getting back to their careers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 67

Helena Cohen
3d ago

First of all, I don’t know why article after article about this Abuser. If male was found as abuser, would all this mainstream media bring article after article about him?!?! And second, whoever she will take to represent her appeal, it’s NOT going to change the outcome. We saw UNSEALED doc, there are nothing was missed as Evidence because she doesn’t have them 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ and first amendment that they LIKE to bring in, doesn’t protect lies

Reply(19)
64
Kathy Ann
3d ago

i dont ever see her winning even if an appeal is granted. by now more and more people have heard the unaltered tapes between the two. shows she is the aggressor. the one with the finger incident in austrailia is really telling. shes a crazy person at times and she needs to accept that fact and get help.

Reply(2)
25
gary brooks
3d ago

I’m sorry but this woman simply is not attractive. Then she opens her mouth and it GETS WORSE. I’d like to know which blind and deaf individual claimed she was the most attractive woman alive

Reply(4)
10
Related
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos

Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene

While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tmz
RadarOnline

‘He Didn’t Trust Her Emotional State’: Late Naomi Judd’s Husband Consumed With Guilt Over Country Star’s Death, Tried To Hide Guns From Her At Home

Is this the real reason the famous Judd clan is suing to block details over the heartbreaking death of country superstar Naomi Judd?Judd’s husband, Larry, along with daughters Wynonna and Ashley, would hide guns on their sprawling 1,000-acre Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, estate so “Naomi could not get her hands on a firearm,” Radar has exclusively learned.“Larry was always worried about how fragile she was,” explained a source close to the family. “He never wanted to leave her alone because he didn’t trust her emotional state.”Larry is consumed by guilt over her death, the source said.“I’m told he feels very guilty...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline accused the pop star’s father of alleged battery years before taking his side in the family war, Radar has learned. The unemployed ex-backup dancer spoke out this week about his kids with Britney distancing themselves from their mother. He claimed they were embarrassed by the photos she posted on social media. Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed the kids missed their grandfather Jamie Spears despite Britney claiming he terrorized her for over a decade. RadarOnline.com has learned, that years before Kevin was singing Jamie’s praises he accused him of hurting his then 13-year-old son, Sean....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Working As An Escort Before Dating Him: Bombshell Court Documents

Johnny Depp suggested that Amber Heard one-time worked as a paid escort and planned to use the evidence in court, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the Virginia court unsealed a series of court filings made by Heard and Depp prior to the trial. The exes were going back and forth about what evidence could be used in court. The 6,000 pages reveal Heard and Depp both had evidence they wanted shown shut down by the judge. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, in one filing, Heard moved to block Depp from presenting certain “irrelevant personal matters” to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy