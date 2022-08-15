Child injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An overnight shooting has left a child injured in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night at Hall Manor in Harrisburg. A juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound in his arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were no cameras in the area and need help finding a suspect.

“We’re looking for additional cooperation,” said Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. “Anybody who knows anything, any witnesses, we encourage them to reach out to us so we can continue investigation and hold somebody responsible.”

Police are still investigating and it’s not known whether this was a targeted shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

