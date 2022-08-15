Children get raped and sex trafficked while Cuyahoga County Council focuses on its slush funds: Today in Ohio

Read full article on original website
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
FBI subpoenas ex-South Euclid judge’s emails
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Federal investigators are seeking emails from former South Euclid Municipal Judge Gayle Williams-Byers, according to a subpoena sent to the city’s court. The FBI sought Williams-Byers’ messages from 2016 to present, her court calendar and any contacts she may have stored in her email...
Unprecedented Berea Ward 1 recall election slated for Sept. 13
BEREA, Ohio -- A group of Berea residents who live in Ward 1 are seeking to recall their councilman through a Sept. 13 special election. In compliance with the Berea City Charter, City Council set the recall election date during an Aug. 15 special meeting. Only Ward 1 voters will go to the polls or submit absentee ballots.
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
Florida man cyberstalked Summit County judge’s family; girlfriend extorted judge’s ex, feds say
AKRON, Ohio— A Florida man sent harassing emails and photos of what he said was his girlfriend’s miscarriage to several people, including a Summit County judge, her family members and FBI agents, according to authorities. Akil Larry Joseph, 31, and his girlfriend Alexa Logan, 30, also tried to...
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Cleveland man who kidnapped, tortured, killed Alianna DeFreeze
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for the man who kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze on her way to school in 2017. The high court unanimously upheld the death penalty for Christopher Whitaker, 49, who grabbed Alianna after she departed...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
Man brandishes gun during carjacking: Solon Police Blotter
At 1:40 p.m. Aug. 9, a Beachwood man, 62, reported that while he was in the residential neighborhood in the 6600 block of Glenallen Avenue, two male suspects brandished guns, then took his Volvo S90 sedan. The man was not injured. The man told police he was driving on Glenallen...
Cuyahoga County elections board to consider disqualifying state representative from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is expected to consider whether to allow a Garfield Heights state legislator to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, after one of her would-be opponents filed a challenge to her candidacy. At its Monday meeting, the county elections board will decide...
‘This is Chagrin … Write the Story’ will be 2022-23 theme for Chagrin Falls Schools
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- “This is Chagrin … Write the Story” will be the theme of the 2022-23 school year for the Chagrin Falls School District. Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski revealed the theme at the district’s staff convocation meeting Monday (Aug. 15).
Man who skipped sentencing for firing shots at 2 boys captured after standoff in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man who had skipped his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at two boys was captured Tuesday after a standoff with police at a residence in the Firestone Park neighborhood. Tyler Duncan, 21, surrendered to members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive...
2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
Euclid man dies during shootout in Cleveland’s Riverside neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man in the city’s Riverside neighborhood on Tuesday. Robert Curry, 38, of Euclid was shot in the chest at 11 p.m. Curry was found lying in a parking lot on Parkmount Avenue, near Homeway Road, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Lakewood Young Filmmakers schedules Parma premiere for summer movie projects
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The new independent film short “Star Player” is invariably a blockbuster in the minds of the 40 local filmmakers who spent July attending the Young Filmmakers Academy’s advanced summer program. Now the ‘80s homage to “E.T.,” “The Karate Kid” and “Goonies” -- about a...
Fairview Park hoping for late fall completion of new ADA-friendly restroom at Bain Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The replacement of the closed Bain Park restroom was first discussed by city officials nearly four years ago. After numerous delays related to the pandemic, Mayor Patrick Cooney is confident that the $248,320 project -- awarded last week by City Council to winning bidder Northeast Ohio Trenching Service -- will start soon and be completed before the end of the year.
Four charged in fight in front of apartment building: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Kerwin Road. At 12:25 a.m. Aug.11, police were called to the front of an apartment building at 2200 Kerwin Road, on a report of a fight. Officers learned that two men, 20, of University Heights, and 19, of Warrensville Heights, had met there to fight. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Scammer opens fraudulent credit card in name of Cleveland church: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 29, a Garfield Heights man came to the police station to report fraud. He told the officer that someone using a false alias had opened a Lowe’s credit card account in the name of a Cleveland church. The suspect then purchased nearly $3,500 in merchandise from the...
