alaskasnewssource.com
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly's plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
kinyradio.com
Sen. Murkowski's office announces federal grants heading to Alaska
Washington, DC (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced grants to organizations, Tribal entities, and communities in Alaska. According to a press release from Murkowski's office, the following entities in Southeast Alaska have been earmarked for grant funding. Juneau: $199,879 to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson’s vetoes likely to cause delay for some projects
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s spending plan on Tuesday to distribute American Rescue Plan Action Funds. On August 9, the assembly passed a resolution that was set to distribute $51 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits, local businesses, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson's administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues.
radiokenai.com
Investment Decision On Pikka Field Praised By Governor Dunleavy
Governor Mike Dunleavy is praising the announcement from Oil Search and Repsol to move forward with Phase 1 of the Pikka project on Alaska’s North Slope. Located in the Nanushuk oil formation on state leases, the Pikka unit contains an estimated 768 million barrels of recoverable oil. The company will invest $2.6 billion to bring the field into production by 2026. They aim to create 2,600 jobs during construction, and 500 jobs once oil production begins.
radiokenai.com
State Of Alaska Signs Agreement At KPC For New Yamaha Technical Training Courses
The Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) and Yamaha Motor Corporation announced a partnership to expand maritime training in Alaska. The University of Alaska, Alaska Vocational Education Center (AVTEC) and Yamaha signed a contract Wednesday at Kenai Peninsula College. The agreement was signed by University of Alaska President Pat Pitney, Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter, Governor Mike Dunleavy, and Yamaha U.S. Maritime Business President Ben Speciale.
kdll.org
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was only one item on the agenda tonight at the Anchorage Assembly meeting, a resolution to develop an emergency shelter plan for cold weather for the homeless population in Anchorage. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s...
radiokenai.com
Public Review Sought On Winter Ferry Schedule
The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is currently available for public review. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after the winter schedule is finalized. The operating plan includes running...
Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries
Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
akbizmag.com
National Park Service Names Deputy Regional Director for Alaska
The National Park Service (NPS) selected David Alberg as Deputy Regional Director for Alaska. Alberg is currently the head of the resource management and compliance division at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and Arizona and has been serving as Alaska’s acting deputy regional director for the last two months. Alberg begins his permanent assignment in October.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® Announces 2022 REALTOR® Of The Year
The Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® has named Natalia Aulenbacher the 2022 REALTOR® of the Year in a recent ceremony. The Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® is a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure professionalism, protect property rights, promote the ownership of real property, and help members achieve success.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Department of Transportation seeks public review of winter ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is available for public review. That winter operations document can be found here. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after...
kdlg.org
Peltola leads in Alaska’s U.S. House race, followed by Palin and Begich
Democrat Mary Peltola is leading in the special election for U.S House, with Sarah Palin ahead of fellow Republican Nick Begich, according to initial results. With about 80% of precincts reporting by early Wednesday, Peltola had 38% of first place votes, Palin had 32% and Begich had 29%. Peltola was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
Black Bear Swats Alaska Tourist in ‘Extremely Rare’ Incident
A tourist in Anchorage, Alaska sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s worker shortage is due to pandemic retirees and funding instability, says economist
Employers in Alaska have a lot of job openings. In May, about one in every nine jobs in Alaska was unfilled, according to the state’s latest labor data. That’s almost double the national rate. Both national and state numbers show job openings are still far higher than before...
kmxt.org
Midday Report August 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Early election results are in. A family dog in Metlakatla is killed by wolves. And Anchorage is prioritizing student need as it struggles to find school bus drivers.
alaskapublic.org
Alaskans head to the polls in state’s first ranked choice election
Alaskans headed to the polls Tuesday for their first chance to rank candidates in the special U.S. House general election, as well as to decide who will be ranked in November. It’s two elections on one piece of paper. On one side, the primary election, where voters pick one candidate for governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and state legislative seats. On the flip side, there’s the ranked choice election to decide who will fill the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term.
Alaska Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Alaska is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was June 1, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
