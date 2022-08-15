Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Griffith art gallery celebrates 35 years
PELHAM – Opening in 1987, Griffith Art Gallery has celebrated 35 of giving the community the gift of art. Located on Highway 31, twin brothers Dave and Rick Griffith serve a dynamic variety of world-famous artists in addition to emerging artists. Over 1,000 paintings are on display within the gallery.
Shelby Reporter
Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits
NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking. Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.
Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Consignment Sales :: In & Around Birmingham
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anniston Library Holding Estate Sale
Anniston, AL – On Thursday, August 25th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will be holding an estate sale preview for Friends of the Library. The public will be invited on August 26th 8:30 am – 4:00 pm and 27th 8:30 am – 1:00 pm. Join them at the Library for an estate sale. Antiques, vintage glassware, furniture, collectibles and more.
Bham Now
Ghost Train Brewing leaving original location; NEW Uproot Brewing coming late 2022
We’ve got some bittersweet news for you, Birmingham. Earlier today, long-time Birmingham brewery Ghost Train Brewing Co. announced that they will be leaving their original location on 3rd Avenue South to focus on growing their new location at the M2 development on 1st Avenue South. However, the brand-new Uproot Brewing will be taking over the space!
uab.edu
Doug Barrett is ready for something new
associate professor in the Department of Art and Art History, is not afraid to try something new and different. It’s been a recurring theme throughout both his academic and professional journeys, and, so far, it has served him well. “I was in advertising for 20 years in Orlando,...
thecutoffnews.com
Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
Leeds Mayor addresses walled doorway at Main Street meeting room
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – At a meeting on Monday, August 15, of the Leeds City Council at City Hall, a resident brought up a doorway near the room being used by the Leeds Main Street program that was found to have been barricaded with plywood and then later completely bricked off. […]
Shelby Reporter
BioHorizons donates 100 backpacks to local students
HOOVER– BioHorizons, a dental implant and manufacture company, held a school supply drive for children in the Shelby County area on Aug. 1. The drive included packing backpacks full of toothpaste, toothbrushes and school supplies. This community event has been held since 2017 and has remained a staple within...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea band gears up for ‘Road Trip’ halftime show
CHELSEA – The Chelsea High School Marching Hornet Band is prepared to take audiences on a stirring musical journey during the 2022 football season. The band’s halftime show, aptly named “Road Trip,” features hits like “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts, “Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna, “Highway 20 Ride” by Zac Brown Band and “Vehicle” by The Ides of March.
Bham Now
Bandit Pâtisserie is open now + 5 more Birmingham businesses on the way
If you’re like us and always want a mid-morning sweet treat, you’re going to want to pay attention to this special edition of openings. From a pâtisserie opening on First Ave. N to retail in Pelham, we’ve got six of Birmingham’s most anticipated openings ready for you.
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
Shelby Reporter
Sweet Tweets opens in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA – A new bird supply store in downtown Columbiana already has residents chirping. Khristen Smith opened Sweet Tweets on Saturday, Aug. 6 after noticing a need for such a store in the area. “For the past two or three years I have gone all the way to Hoover...
Shelby Reporter
Council approves new CHHS track equipment
Chelsea – Chelsea City Council approved a nick grant application for new track equipment at Chelsea High School, appointed Arthur Fisher Jr. to the planning commission and approved upgrades to the community center in a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Chelsea High School track coach Trey Lee...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Shelby Reporter
Greystone Elementary welcomes students on first day back
Hoover – Students of Greystone Elementary School arrived early Thursday morning for the start of the new school year on Aug. 11. “We were really excited for our school year to get started,” said Principal Stacey Stocks. “Our goal for the first day is always to get our students in their classrooms, make sure they are fed a healthy lunch and they get home safely.”
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
