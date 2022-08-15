ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

WITN

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday. Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire

ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Greenville police searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.
PINETOPS, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

U.S. 64 Eastbound bridge repair between Jamesville, Plymouth on Thursday

PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. As a result, lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64 Eastbound between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. The NCDOT...
PLYMOUTH, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality

BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
WITN

Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
GRANTSBORO, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC man charged with murder, held without bond

Duplin County — On Monday, August 15th, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carl McDaniel Faison of Turkey, North Carolina for the murder of Raekwon Wilson, 23. Faison was charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. In the early morning...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

