Read full article on original website
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
mymoinfo.com
Iron Mountain Baby Anniversary This Week
(Big River) 120 years ago, a baby was found near a railroad trestle in Washington County and the mystery of the Iron Mountain Baby began. William avoided the publicity surrounding his adoption and it is said he never told his son about his early life.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
mymoinfo.com
Mineral Area College Celebrating 100th Birthday This Year
(Park Hills) Mineral Area College in Park Hills has some activities planned for students arriving on campus next week. Camy Hedgecorth is the Director of Student Activities at MAC. She tells us what is happening on Monday for the first day of classes. Hedgecorth says that Mineral Area College is...
Woman asks American Airlines for refund after gate agent blocks daughter from flight due to 'passport damage'
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood woman says a major airline delayed her European trip and cost her thousands of dollars due to what they deemed a problem with her passport. What started as a dream vacation for Tina Spanos and her daughter Zoe Prather quickly turned into a nightmare after an interaction with an American Airlines gate agent.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
mymoinfo.com
It’s been a busy summer at Crystal City Park
(Crystal City) Visitors have gotten a lot of use at Crystal City Municipal Park this summer. City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says the park board did a great job keeping the park grounds in great condition, the pool was used frequently by the public, and the Summit facility has been booked consistently.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 8/16/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Family Bike Ride and Movie in the Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Family Bike Ride for Twin City Days is back this year and will take place on Friday, September 9th. The ride was held earlier in the afternoon last year but has been moved back a little bit to be a lead-in event to the Movie in the Park at Crystal City Municipal Park later in the evening. Chris Creed with Pedal N Pi and Living Life on Two Wheels says this is the perfect family-friendly event.
mymoinfo.com
Arlene Lucille Graham — Service 8/20/22 10 A.M.
Arlene Lucille Graham of Crystal City passed away Friday, August 12th, she was 96 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (8/20) morning at 10 at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Arlene Graham will be...
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
mymoinfo.com
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. – Service 8/18/22 At 10 A.M.
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. of St. Louis died Sunday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Hubert “Louie” L’Hote Jr. is...
Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
KCTV 5
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
Comments / 0