Texas State

KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
BigCountryHomepage

FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
