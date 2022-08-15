Read full article on original website
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Click2Houston.com
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
newschannel6now.com
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
KHOU
Texas Libertarians could impact the November election
More than 50% of Texas voters said Texas isn't headed in the right direction under Gov. Abbott. This is why Libertarians are trying to increase their recognition.
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene
Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
KFOX 14
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
Dallas Observer
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Why this Texas teacher stayed amid an education vacancy crisis
Biology teacher Nikki Sorto has been a teacher at McCallum High School for as long as she has been married to her husband of 29 years. Her now-adult children went to the school. But, as she puts it, if you asked her last school year – she would have told you she was retiring.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott, DPS launch iWatchTexas PSA to promote crime reporting system ahead of school year
TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety and Gov. Greg Abbott have partnered to launch a public service announcement intended to promote a community reporting system as this school year begins. According to the governor’s website, the iWatchTexas PSA will begin airing on television channels across Texas starting...
