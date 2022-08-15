Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
Clayton News Daily
The end of quarantine? What people should know about the CDC's new Covid-19 guidelines
Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced key changes to its nationwide Covid-19 guidelines. Among them was the end of required quarantine after someone is exposed to a close contact with the coronavirus. The CDC also revised isolation guidance for people infected with Covid-19. With the...
Comments / 0