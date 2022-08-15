Fatal hit-and-run outside South Shore gay bar sparked by argument, too soon to call it a hate crime: police

Read full article on original website
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology Journal
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was walking with her grandmother, outside Cermak Fresh Market, 6623 North Damen Avenue, around 9:53 a.m., according to CPD and Alderman Debra Silverstein (50th).
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
Chicago police seek to identify 2 individuals in carjacking
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two male suspects who committed a carjacking and aggravated battery.
Ya Don’t Say: Chicago Cops Say Fatal Hit-And-Run Outside LGBTQ+ Club Appears To Be Intentional
Chicago police say fatal hit-and-run outside LGBTQ bar that killed three people and injured one other appears intentional
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
9-year-old girl bites, escapes attempted kidnapper outside of West Ridge grocery store
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl was able to escape after a man tried to kidnap her outside of a West Ridge grocery store. The girl was walking with a woman near the Cermak Fresh Market on the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man picked her up and […]
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
3 men killed in hit-and-run outside popular Black-owned gay bar
A hit-and-run car crash that killed three men and injured another in front of a Black-owned gay bar early Sunday morning “appears to be intentional,” the Chicago Police Department said in a press conference Monday. Officials said the incident is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.
6-year-boy shot on Chicago's South Side
A 6-year-old boy was shot inside a West Woodlawn apartment. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
6-year-old recovering after Woodlawn shooting
A 6-year-old boy was among six children who were shot in a nine-hour period Wednesday across Chicago.
Horrific hit-and-run crash that flung three men into the air and killed them was 'sparked by argument at Chicago gay bar' - but cops say it's too early to call it a hate crime
Chicago police said on Monday they believe a hit-and-run which killed three men was an intentional attack on the crowd outside a gay bar - but that it is too early to judge whether it was a hate crime. The three young black men - Donald Huey, 25; Jaylen Ausley,...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Four teens shot in Englewood: police
A 16-year-old boy was hit in the right leg, as was a 15-year-old, police said. Another 15-year-old was shot in the right arm, and the remaining teen, also 15, was grazed in the stomach, officials said.
