ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fatal hit-and-run outside South Shore gay bar sparked by argument, too soon to call it a hate crime: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store

Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was walking with her grandmother, outside Cermak Fresh Market, 6623 North Damen Avenue, around 9:53 a.m., according to CPD and Alderman Debra Silverstein (50th).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, IL
City
South Holland, IL
City
Justice, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#South Shore#Violent Crime#South Jeffery Boulevard
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman

CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy