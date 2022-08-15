Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
2022 Team Preview: Goals, Expectations Have Not Changed in Tiger Town
Lawrenceburg opens the season this Friday at East Central. Eagle Country 99.3 will bring you the call. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Expectations have not changed in Tiger Town following the graduation of a stellar senior class. Lead by two Division I athletes and a host of other star players, Lawrenceburg finished...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - August 17, 2022
South Ripley and Switzerland County picked up wins in girls soccer. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Oldenburg Academy 3, Switzerland County 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-8) Kate Weber (OA): 7 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 6 assists. Chloe Bohman (OA): 6 aces, 7 digs, 6 assists.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Expected to Put New Athletic Facility Up for Bid in September
The 9,300 square feet facility is planned to be built where the current concession stand and locker rooms stand at Backman Field. (Aurora, Ind.) – The hope is that by early 2023 construction will be underway on a new athletic facility at South Dearborn High School. School board members...
eaglecountryonline.com
Hoosier Homestead Award Presented to Farm Families in Dearborn, Ripley Co.
INDIANAPOLIS – Two local family farms have been recognized for their longevity. On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 106 Indiana family farms with Hoosier Homestead Awards. The annual tradition at the Indiana State Fair recognizes farms that have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
Oldenburg Academy to Celebrate Former, New President at Open House
Community members are invited to attend. (Oldenburg, Ind.) - Oldenburg Academy will host a President Transition Reception this week. The open house will take place on Tuesday, August 16 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus on the campus of Oldenburg Academy. Community members are invited to...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg to Sponsor LMU Residential Utility Bill Forgiveness in September
Are you a current Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities customer?. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) aids local communities as they continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Lawrenceburg has established the ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund in which Federal funding assistance from the...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Prepares to Roll Out New Recycling Program
Delivery of new 95-gallon recycling cans is scheduled to start next week. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Meet your new recycling cans! No more sorting, bending, or lifting – the new 95-gallon green recycling cans will have two wheels for easy maneuvering and a lid to keep things tidy. The extra space will make recycling easier and provide more room for storage.
eaglecountryonline.com
Friendship State Bank Among Governor’s Century, Half-Century Business Award Recipients
INDIANAPOLIS – Five local businesses have been recognized for remaining in operation for 50 to 100 consecutive years. Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers on Monday awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award. The awards recognize each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
USPS to Host Job Fair at Lawrenceburg Post Office
Positions are available with a starting pay up to $19.50 per hour. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Lawrenceburg and surrounding areas. The job fair will take place Tuesday, August 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m....
eaglecountryonline.com
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gene's Auto Body Shop
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
eaglecountryonline.com
My I.T. Place to Host Open House, Ribbon Cutting This Friday
Eagle Country 99.3 will broadcast live from the open house from 10-1. My I.T. Place Facebook photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – My I.T. Place is growing. The information technology services business located in Lawrenceburg recently announced a merger with NSI. An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Juveniles Facing Charges after Mailboxes Found Destroyed in Hebron
More than two dozen mailboxes were reported damaged on Sunday. (Hebron, Ky.) – Two juveniles have been charged for allegedly damaging over two dozen mailboxes in the Hebron area. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies received a report on Sunday morning that more than 30 mailboxes on River Road in Hebron...
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Signal Planned on U.S. 52 for I-74 Bridge Painting in Dearborn County
U.S. 52 will be reduced to one lane next week. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur Counties. Crews plan to begin work on I-74 over U.S. 52 (Exit 169) in Dearborn County next week.
eaglecountryonline.com
Erlanger Police Seeking Information About Hit & Run Accident
The incident took place on August 1. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Erlanger Police is seeking information about a hit and run accident that occurred earlier this month. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street on August 1. Police responded to the...
Comments / 0