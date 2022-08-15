ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Early Bird Registration Deadline Approaching for Plein Air in the Parks

The registration deadline is approaching for artists to receive early bird pricing for Plein Air in the Parks. Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Arts Cheyenne, and SAGE Community Arts. This annual...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days to Host Free Concert

To show our appreciation to our volunteers and the community for the success of the 126th celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a Volunteer and Community Appreciation Party on August 25 featuring Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers to...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
County
Laramie County, WY
thecheyennepost.com

School District Hires Three Administrators

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
thecheyennepost.com

Beware of the Barnacle: City to Crack Down on Parking Violations

It’s been more than two hours since you left your car parked in that space, but no one will care, right? What’s the worst that could happen? Another ticket to remove from the windshield and then you can drive off into the sunset, down Lincolnway? … Wrong! If you have three or more unpaid parking tickets, you better be aware of the barnacle!
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Noon report – Voter Turnout Primary Election- Laramie County, WY

A total of 5803 Laramie County voters cast their Primary Election ballots since polls opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Of these, 247 are Democratic, 5527 are Republican and 29 are unaffiliated. At close of business on the eve of the election (Aug. 15), 12,645 voters had voted early or...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Man dies in Wyoming prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
TORRINGTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

