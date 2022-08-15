Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Early Bird Registration Deadline Approaching for Plein Air in the Parks
The registration deadline is approaching for artists to receive early bird pricing for Plein Air in the Parks. Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Arts Cheyenne, and SAGE Community Arts. This annual...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days to Host Free Concert
To show our appreciation to our volunteers and the community for the success of the 126th celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a Volunteer and Community Appreciation Party on August 25 featuring Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers to...
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosts 3rd Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on August 28, 2022
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street. Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats...
And Meow This! New Animal Hospital To Open In Cheyenne Saturday
It's really nice to have options when your four-legged friend isn't feeling so hot or is having an emergency. Starting Saturday, we're going to have a brand new Animal Hospital to serve Cheyenne and our beloved pets. Prairie Hills Animal Hospital will be open for business this Saturday. Dr. Amanda...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
capcity.news
Laramie County school district board approves hires of two Central administrators, South assistant principal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees’ meeting Monday night, three administrators were approved to be hired to open positions at two city high schools for the upcoming school year. Jeff Hatcliff and Michael Maloney were named the assistant and associate principals...
capcity.news
Some Laramie County School District 1 parents, students ask board to protect book policy Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In response to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees seeing visits last month from concerned parents regarding material in its libraries that they found to be inappropriate, a contingent of parents and students from the other side of the argument made their voices heard during Monday’s board meeting.
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
thecheyennepost.com
Beware of the Barnacle: City to Crack Down on Parking Violations
It’s been more than two hours since you left your car parked in that space, but no one will care, right? What’s the worst that could happen? Another ticket to remove from the windshield and then you can drive off into the sunset, down Lincolnway? … Wrong! If you have three or more unpaid parking tickets, you better be aware of the barnacle!
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Capt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Join National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues, and late-summer road trips. Sadly, the holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities. With...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance
CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
capcity.news
Laramie County and Cheyenne city primary election results: A look at the voting tallies from Election Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Incumbent candidates are italicized. Results are updated as of 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has reported tallies from all seven Laramie County voting sites and absentee ballots. Laramie County. COUNTY COMMISSIONERS...
thecheyennepost.com
Noon report – Voter Turnout Primary Election- Laramie County, WY
A total of 5803 Laramie County voters cast their Primary Election ballots since polls opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Of these, 247 are Democratic, 5527 are Republican and 29 are unaffiliated. At close of business on the eve of the election (Aug. 15), 12,645 voters had voted early or...
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
