NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO