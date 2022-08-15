ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

NebraskaTV

Lincoln County man dies in UTV rollover crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Lincoln County man has died following a UTV rollover Tuesday night northeast of North Platte. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to the crash on East Weems Road near Hodges Road, northeast of North Platte. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

North Platte St. Pats ready for 8-man football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Times are changing for the North Platte Irish football team. “It's awesome because we are transitioning from 11 man to 8-man football and a lot to learn, we hope the learning curve is short but we know we'll run into some challenges along the way,” said head coach Kevin Dodson.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

