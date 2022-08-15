Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Lincoln County man dies in UTV rollover crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Lincoln County man has died following a UTV rollover Tuesday night northeast of North Platte. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to the crash on East Weems Road near Hodges Road, northeast of North Platte. The...
Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NebraskaTV
Sheriff's Office: Someone illegally opened gates of Cambridge Diversion Dam
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The Furnas County Sheriff's Office said that they're asking for your help to find out who illegally opened the gates of the Cambridge Diversion Dam, allowing thousands of dollars worth of irrigation water into the Republican River. That water belongs in the canal meant to water...
NebraskaTV
Hershey man in critical condition following crash northwest of North Platte
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Hershey man is in critical condition following a crash northwest of North Platte Monday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
Troopers find $4 million worth of cocaine during Nebraska traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol allegedly found over $4 million in cocaine during a traffic stop in Siouxland.
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
NebraskaTV
North Platte St. Pats ready for 8-man football
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Times are changing for the North Platte Irish football team. “It's awesome because we are transitioning from 11 man to 8-man football and a lot to learn, we hope the learning curve is short but we know we'll run into some challenges along the way,” said head coach Kevin Dodson.
