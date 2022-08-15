ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

beckershospitalreview.com

Asymptomatic monkeypox spread possible, study suggests: 4 updates

Researchers in France have detected monkeypox virus on samples collected as part of routine sexually transmitted infection screenings of aymptomatic men who have sex with men, accoring to findings published Aug. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers retrospectively performed monkeypox testing on anorectal swabs collected for routine STI screening....
WILDLIFE
beckershospitalreview.com

Polio may have been spreading for a year, CDC finds

Changes in the genetic makeup of the polio virus suggest it has been spreading somewhere in the world for a year, a report from the CDC found. The report, published Aug. 16, found that genetically similar versions of the virus were detected in Israel in March and in the United Kingdom in June, although the origin of the transmission remains unknown. Researchers also found that an April wastewater sample collected in New York contained the virus, but there was not enough information to genetically link it to other samples.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Monkeypox vaccine-maker warns it can't keep up with demand

The world's only pharmaceutical company with an approved monkeypox vaccine said it can't match the current demand and may move to outsourcing production, Bloomberg reported Aug. 17. So far, Bavarian Nordic has already sold millions of doses, with the U.S. snatching up about 7 million, and an undisclosed European country...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

BA.5 climbs to 89% of US cases

The highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to gain dominance in the U.S. and now accounts for nearly 90 percent of all cases nationwide, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. The subvariant's prevalence has climbed steadily since early May, when it accounted for less than 2 percent of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody reliable against omicron subvariants, Mayo Clinic finds

Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody therapy bebtelovimab is a reliable treatment for patients infected by BA.2 or other omicron subvaraints, new research from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic shows. For the study, published Aug. 15 in Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers compared the outcomes of 2,833 high-risk COVID-19 patients treated with bebtelovimab...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 hospitals for consumer loyalty in 2022

NRC Health has recognized 100 hospitals nationwide with its 2022 Consumer Loyalty Award, the healthcare data firm said Aug. 16. To identify the recipients, NRC Health used results from its national market insights study, which polled more than 310,000 consumers across the U.S. from April 2021 to March 2022. To qualify for the list, an organization had to secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the survey. NRC Health does not publicly share each hospital's ranking on the list.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Study finds regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes differ across cardiology programs

Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. The study interviewed transcatheter aortic valve replacement coordinators at 52 programs across Washington and California. Seventy-eight percent of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year

To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses seek movement on racial reckoning after ANA apology

It has been about two months since the American Nurses Association adopted a statement apologizing to nurses of color and ethnic minority nursing organizations for its role in perpetuating racism. Now nurses of color say the apology is a positive step and are calling for action, USA Today reported Aug. 16.
SOCIETY
beckershospitalreview.com

Frontline Healthcare Partners invests in LivWell Infusions

Frontline Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm, made a recapitalization and growth investment in Scottsdale, Ariz.-based LivWell Infusions. LivWell administers highly accessible infusions and injections for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions and operates in five states. Derek Spence, a partner at Frontline, said...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Eyes on EMTALA in abortion fights

A less-recognized 36-year-old federal law requiring hospitals funded by Medicare to provide all patients with appropriate emergency care is at the center of abortion fights in two states. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act was enacted in 1986 by Congress to require that Medicare hospitals provide all patients appropriate...
IDAHO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Where innovation is needed most in healthcare

Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
LEBANON, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron-tweaked vaccines could be for everyone 12 and up, White House says

The updated COVID-19 boosters aimed at targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could soon be authorized for people 12 and older, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NBC News Aug. 17. Drugmakers are racing to test the modified vaccines — which are poised to include half of...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

The best pieces of advice 4 CNOs from top 10 hospitals have ever received

Four nursing chiefs from US News & World Report's best ranked hospitals recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received – whether it be from colleagues or family members. Editor's note: These responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Karen Grimley, PhD, RN....
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital plans to spend $10M on modernizing hospital

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Fla., will spend $10 million on modernizing its 204-bed facility for patient comfort, the Citrus County Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, CEO of Citrus Hospital, told the publication that patients expect modern and state-of-the-art rooms and facilities. The hospital already expanded...
INVERNESS, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida hospital completes 1st thrombectomy to treat pulmonary embolism

Davie, Fla.-based HCA Florida University Hospital completed its first minimally invasive thrombectomy to treat pulmonary embolism. The procedure was performed by hospital interventional cardiologist Adam Bierzynski, MD, on a 67-year-old patient, the hospital said in an Aug. 16 news release shared with Becker's. "Pulmonary embolism (PE) is generally treated with...
DAVIE, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Where Mayo Clinic is exploring clinical AI development

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is exploring artificial intelligence in a variety of areas including patient scheduling, prior authorization with payers, revenue cycle applications, radiology, cardiology, remote diagnostics and management based on healthcare sensor data, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article. Mayo Clinic created a hub for...
ROCHESTER, MN

