McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Updated: Services for Gordon Walsh, Jr., real estate broker and insurance executive, veteran, Rotarian
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.
Ridgefield resident Dylan Desmarais named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis
Dylan Desmarais of Ridgefield was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Desmarais is enrolled in the university's Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Fall Fundraiser at Lounsbury House on September 22, Hosted by Christine O'Leary, Live Music by Endee Bros
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the...
Lehigh University student Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, NY is awarded the Boren Award
Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, a recent class of 2022 graduate of International Relations and Economics at Lehigh University, received the Boren Award from the National Security Education Office. This award funds U.S. students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests. Santini will use...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Fine Art Restoring Hudson Valley
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fine Art...
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Constantino's
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Constantino's!. Four...
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Park City Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Park City...
CHP Acquires Land In Monroe to Build Senior Living Facility
This attractive and well-designed project sits on a site that is naturally buffered from neighborhood impacts. Connecticut Housing Partners (CHP) has purchased just over two acres of land in Monroe, Connecticut on which it plans to construct 49-units of affordable housing for seniors. CHP plans to build a three-story New...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
CT Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Michelle Coelho for State Senate
Danbury- The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th district, encompassing Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield. Coelho said, “It is my absolute privilege to be endorsed by the CT Fraternal Order of Police. Our law enforcement officers give so much every day to our community in order to keep us safe. They deserve our absolute support and the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect our law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. I have always backed the blue and will continue to do so as State Senator, to have their support in this endorsement means the world to me.”
Pantochino Announces 2022/23 Season of Musicals in Milford
Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council....
Whip Salon Westport Introduces New General Manager of Stylists
Precision Haircutting and Color Expert, Relocated from Boulder, CO. Whip Salon Westport, known for its trendy, friendly service, its cool modern vibe and talented team of stylists, just got even stronger. Introducing Stephanie Moore, the new GM of Stylists who is now taking appointments behind the chair. Stephanie recently relocated...
Shop Wilton and Tax Free Sunday August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week will begin on Sunday, August 21 and run through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Clothing items and footwear under $100 will be exempt of the Connecticut sales tax for the week. Examples of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100 can...
Town of Darien Annual Paving Program
The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
Swim Across America Long Island Sound’s 30th Anniversary Events Raise Record-Breaking $1.64 Million to Fight Cancer
LARCHMONT, N.Y. – August 16, 2022 – Hundreds of swimmers made even greater waves this summer at Swim Across America Long Island Sound chapter’s open-water and seven pool events, raising a record-breaking $1.64 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. Swim Across America Long Island Sound...
Connecticut Receives $20.4M Federal Grant To Modernize Bus System in Southeastern Region
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $20,394,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to fund major capital improvements at the Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT). The funds will be used to modernize the transit district’s 42-year-old maintenance facility in Preston...
At Home In Darien Hires New Executive Director
At Home In Darien, an organization that helps seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible, is pleased to welcome Chris Jones as its Executive Director. Chris will assume the overall strategic and operational responsibilities for staff, programs, services, fundraising, marketing, public...
Town of Southbury is HIRING an Assistant Assessor
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Assessor. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $50,000-$60,000/year. This position provides responsible administrative and clerical assistance to the Assessor in the valuation of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in preparation of the Grand List as set forth in the State Statutes.
