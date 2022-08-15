ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cops hit the roof for Special Olympics

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzXu4_0hHl2AxT00

Donuts and coffee for a good cause? What’s not to love?

Dunkin’ locations across the Quad Cities will be taking part in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser this Friday, August 19 from 5 a.m. to noon to benefit Special Olympics. Representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois and Iowa will be hitting the roof (literally!) to collect money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in the bi-state area. This event has raised more than $6.7 million dollars for Special Olympics in both states throughout the program’s history.

Helping out is easy. Dunkin’ guests who donate any amount will receive a coupon for a free donut. Those who donate $10 or more get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. For a list of participating locations by state, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport Southeast advances to Little League World Series

Iowa Little League State Champion Davenport Southeast is headed to the Little League World Series after defeating Missouri to win the Midwest Regional on Friday. Davenport Southeast advanced to Williamsport with a 4-3 victory over Webb City in 7 innings. The Little League World Series will take place from August 17-28. Here’s the final out:
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Competitors from at least 7 states race at Viola Boyz Summer Nationals

On Friday, 54 karts with drivers competed from states including Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas and Idaho at the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals. Clone 375: Jonathan Coleman of New London, IA RWYB Class Winner: Dawson Hamdorf of Lowden, IA R-Box Stock Class Winner: Brexton Busch of Mooresville, NC Stock Class Winner: […]
MOTORSPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Local business receives Illinois FOP Award

Springfield Armory, Inc. in Geneseo received the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) Blue Gold Award during the Illinois FOP’s annual conference July 27 – 28 in O’Fallon. The Blue and Gold Award recognizes a non-member organization that has shown great generosity and support to the organization. “Springfield Armory has been a long-time […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local 4 WHBF

Man sentenced to prison for possession

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced that on August 9, James S. Jameson pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Possession of a Controlled Substance under 15 grams (Cocaine), which is a Class 4 Felony. Jameson was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, […]
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
Local 4 WHBF

TaxSlayer Center to announce new name

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the TaxSlayer Center’s arena floor. TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide

UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#The Quad Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Scenes from the Field of Dreams

The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park

The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Steamwheelers react to championship game loss

The Steamwheelers lost the IFL Championship game 47-45 on Saturday. You can watch some of the players’ reactions as they reflect on the title game and the team’s first season back on the turf in three years in the video above.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
STERLING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QCSportsNet.com adds Alleman sports, drops MAC

QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ home of live high school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, is expanding their coverage in the Illinois-Quad Cities by adding full-season coverage of Alleman Pioneers football and boys’ basketball, plus selected girls’ basketball games and complete post-season coverage. “The Alleman athletic programs are moving in the right direction, […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Hummingbird Festival flies in Aug. 13-14

Over the past few years, the residents of Bishop Hill have worked to make the entire town a bird friendly town. Their annual Hummingbird Festival on August 13th and 14th is a celebration of birds, butterflies and pollinator gardening. They have several new programs, including a bluebird trail building workshop, a prairie walk and a […]
BISHOP HILL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf

A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Girls’ grappling gets go-ahead for school district

The Davenport Community School District will be kicking off the new school year with its first sanctioned girls’ wrestling team. Davenport North alum Josh Park has been named the head coach and will oversee wrestlers from Davenport North, Central and West High Schools. A former high school wrestler himself, Park is no stranger to grappling, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

ISC tournament returns to QC

The International Softball Congress (ISC) returns to the Quad Cities for back-to back ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournaments as the world’s top 34 teams compete August 13-20 in the 76th annual ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournament. Play continues all week at Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline, with the championship game on Saturday, August 20. In […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy