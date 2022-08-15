Cops hit the roof for Special Olympics

Donuts and coffee for a good cause? What’s not to love?

Dunkin’ locations across the Quad Cities will be taking part in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser this Friday, August 19 from 5 a.m. to noon to benefit Special Olympics. Representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois and Iowa will be hitting the roof (literally!) to collect money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in the bi-state area. This event has raised more than $6.7 million dollars for Special Olympics in both states throughout the program’s history.

Helping out is easy. Dunkin’ guests who donate any amount will receive a coupon for a free donut. Those who donate $10 or more get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. For a list of participating locations by state, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.