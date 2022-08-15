FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating into a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 Monday Morning, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1600 block of Reed Road. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported as being in life threatening condition. The victim could not provide any information as to who shot him. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO