wfft.com
Second man charged with murder in deadly Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police today arrested a second man accused of killing a man outside a Village of Hanna apartment on Aug. 8. Fort Wayne Police say they're charging 18-year-old Jonathan Taylor with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors: Man charged for fleeing scene of 2021 downtown fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fleeing the scene of a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne which left one dead and another injured is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter with felony counts...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist struck along W Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after they say a bicyclist was struck while crossing the Pufferbelly Trail. FWPD says the woman was biking northbound on the Pufferbelly Trail around 4:15 p.m. when she pulled out in front of a car while crossing West Wallen Road, near Hunters Knoll Run.
WOWO News
Monday Morning Shooting In Northeast Fort Wayne Leaves One Man Injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating into a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 Monday Morning, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1600 block of Reed Road. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported as being in life threatening condition. The victim could not provide any information as to who shot him. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Man arrested for attempted murder for Gaywood Drive shooting in July
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery related to a shooting on July 29 at 4521 Gaywood Dr. Jaquell Franklin was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Valparaiso Police Department, according to a release from Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.
WOWO News
Man facing murder charge in Aug. 8 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly Aug. 8 shooting. Fort Wayne Police say they arrested Jonathan Taylor Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident. Taylor is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jaiyvian Hamilton, 23 of Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings. In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 9-year-old grabs gun and shoots himself; father now charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leaving a handgun within reach of his 9-year-old son who then shot himself in the chest, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. It’s the second time one of the man’s children have shot themselves with...
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police investigating shooting on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be shot.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
WNDU
One dead in Nappanee crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
Times-Union Newspaper
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public...
