West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Grand Island man sentenced for bank robbery, parents for accessory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018. The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings […]
Tops shooting victim's son weighs in on 5/14 Survivors Fund application
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Applications for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund are open now. The fundraiser was established by Tops and the National Compassion Fund after 10 people were murdered by a self-proclaimed white supremacist. The fund has raised 4.6 million dollars that will eventually be divided out. The fund started...
BPD investigating shooting that happened on Academy Road on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot Sunday night on Academy Road. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting on his porch. Police believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Tennessee man arrested in Buffalo on gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tennessee man was arrested on gun charges at a downtown hotel on Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to a call at a hotel on the 200 block of Franklin Street about a man with a gun. A search warrant was conducted and two firearms were recovered. Police say they were […]
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
Buffalo police locate missing Buffalo woman
Kimberlee Mancuso was reported missing on Saturday. On Tuesday police announced she was located and reunited with her family.
Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
Buffalo Police seek help in finding missing Buffalo woman
The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing, mentally delayed Buffalo woman.
Former Erie County jail deputy charged with trespass, harassment in Highmark Stadium incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is back in hot water, this time for allegedly threatening law enforcement while being ejected from the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium. It all started around 9:11 p.m. on July 23, when John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, refused […]
Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.
Niagara Falls Schools boosting security in direct response to elementary school shooting in Uvalde
NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) — It is that time of the year again – time to get kids ready to head back to school and some school districts are stepping up security this year. Niagara Falls school leaders say they’re making changes at the beginning of the year and later on in the year, in […]
Eden Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Hillbrook Drive criminal mischief case
EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is investigating more reports of criminal mischief on Hillbrook Drive. Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home. They say this house has been targeted at least four times in the past.
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks. They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo. The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came...
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
Bicyclist struck and killed by dump truck in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a dump truck Thursday morning. The Niagara County Sheriff's office says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 6700 block of Shawnee Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Deputies say the bicyclist died at the scene....
Buffalo Police searching for missing man, last seen in East Aurora area
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing vulnerable man.
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
ADM filed demolition and safety plans with Buffalo, city confirms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side had learned that ADM has submitted demolition and safety plans to the city of Buffalo. This submission moves the process of tearing down the Great Northern Elevator one step closer to reality. WGRZ reached out to the Division of Permits and Inspections...
