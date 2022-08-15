ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Tops shooting victim's son weighs in on 5/14 Survivors Fund application

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Applications for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund are open now. The fundraiser was established by Tops and the National Compassion Fund after 10 people were murdered by a self-proclaimed white supremacist. The fund has raised 4.6 million dollars that will eventually be divided out. The fund started...
News 4 Buffalo

Tennessee man arrested in Buffalo on gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tennessee man was arrested on gun charges at a downtown hotel on Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to a call at a hotel on the 200 block of Franklin Street about a man with a gun. A search warrant was conducted and two firearms were recovered. Police say they were […]
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
