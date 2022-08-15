The Twitch Rivals x Riot Games Summer Rumble competition is being held for a second time this August, and will be available to watch via TwitchRivals livestream. The event will run from August 22 – August 24, where “ten all-creator teams from numerous countries will take part in fun-fuelled competitions across: Valorant, League Of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics. These creator teams from across EMEA will go head-to-head, fighting for regional pride and a chance to cement their region as being the best across all three Riot games.”

