WCJB

Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state

The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election

Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site

Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man cuts another man with samurai sword

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing aggravated battery charges after cutting another man with a sword on Tuesday. Gainesville Police Department officers say, Dylan Martin, 23, got into an argument with his brother around 1:30 a.m. Martin armed himself with a two-foot samurai sword. He then cut the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes

Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
GAINESVILLE, FL

