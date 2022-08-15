Read full article on original website
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state
The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
Independent Florida Alligator
Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election
Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site
Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
WESH
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
WCJB
Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion. The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30. They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings will cover the...
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
WCJB
Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts another man with samurai sword
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing aggravated battery charges after cutting another man with a sword on Tuesday. Gainesville Police Department officers say, Dylan Martin, 23, got into an argument with his brother around 1:30 a.m. Martin armed himself with a two-foot samurai sword. He then cut the...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
WCJB
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
WCJB
UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus. UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago. Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th...
WCJB
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kay Abbitt and Prescott Cowles are running for the District 5 seat. Both candidates have a long background in Alachua County that they said make them a fit for the role. Kay Abbitt has lived in Alachua County for 36 years and sent all 4...
Independent Florida Alligator
The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes
Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
