O’Rourke hosting town hall in Abilene this week

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Abilene this week as he continues his 5,600 mile Drive for Texas campaign.

Abilene’s town hall is set to take place at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at the 201 Mesquite Event Center.

During the town hall meeting, O’Rourke is expected to speak about key campaign issue, such as job growth, education, health care, abortion rights, and more.

This stop is part of O’Rourke’s statewide Drive for Texas campaign , which is a 49-day endeavor where he is driving more than 5,600 miles across the state, making stops in dozens of small towns and big cities.

O’Rourke is seeking to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott during the upcoming November election.

Abbott currently has no public campaign stops scheduled in Abilene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.