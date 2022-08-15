Read full article on original website
Perdido River fungal research Center
3d ago
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WEAR
Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
WEAR
Deputies: 23-year-old, 4 teens arrested for multiple Escambia County vehicle burglaries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old and four teens were arrested after multiple attempted vehicle burglaries took place in Escambia County over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies arrested Keshaun Jenkins, 23, early Sunday morning after they say Jenkins, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Macdaily News
Apple AirTag leads to arrest of alleged serial luggage thief
Florida police have arrested a suspected serial luggage thief, an airline subcontractor, thanks to an Apple AirTag item tracker. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Giovanni De Luca, 19, after the agency’s Airport Security Unit “became aware of suspicious activity” involving various items stolen from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
WPMI
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11. Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fake armored truck robbery pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted last year of staging a fake holdup of his armored truck pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a bogus application for COVID-19 funds while he was locked up on the original charge. Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 26, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Fort Walton convenience store robbery
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that reportedly happened Sunday at a convenience store near Fort Walton Beach. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the robbery occurred at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road just before 5 p.m. on August 14.
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
