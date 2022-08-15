ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Perdido River fungal research Center
3d ago

Really!!! If you're that gullible, I have some ocean front property in Colorado and Kansas that I would be willing to let go of for pennies on the dollar!!!! HURRY OR IT WILL BE GONE BEFORE YOU KNOW IT

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
MOBILE, AL
Macdaily News

Apple AirTag leads to arrest of alleged serial luggage thief

Florida police have arrested a suspected serial luggage thief, an airline subcontractor, thanks to an Apple AirTag item tracker. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Giovanni De Luca, 19, after the agency’s Airport Security Unit “became aware of suspicious activity” involving various items stolen from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11.   Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

