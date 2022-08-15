Read full article on original website
HHS doubles monkeypox vaccine supply in latest shipment
After the FDA signed off on the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to be split into fifths, the HHS will soon distribute nearly 450,000 doses, doubling the promised supply and moving up the expected timeline. Enough supply for about 221,000 monkeypox vaccines was slated to be available in two batches during its...
Asymptomatic monkeypox spread possible, study suggests: 4 updates
Researchers in France have detected monkeypox virus on samples collected as part of routine sexually transmitted infection screenings of aymptomatic men who have sex with men, accoring to findings published Aug. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers retrospectively performed monkeypox testing on anorectal swabs collected for routine STI screening....
Polio may have been spreading for a year, CDC finds
Changes in the genetic makeup of the polio virus suggest it has been spreading somewhere in the world for a year, a report from the CDC found. The report, published Aug. 16, found that genetically similar versions of the virus were detected in Israel in March and in the United Kingdom in June, although the origin of the transmission remains unknown. Researchers also found that an April wastewater sample collected in New York contained the virus, but there was not enough information to genetically link it to other samples.
BA.5 climbs to 89% of US cases
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to gain dominance in the U.S. and now accounts for nearly 90 percent of all cases nationwide, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. The subvariant's prevalence has climbed steadily since early May, when it accounted for less than 2 percent of...
Omicron-tweaked vaccines could be for everyone 12 and up, White House says
The updated COVID-19 boosters aimed at targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could soon be authorized for people 12 and older, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NBC News Aug. 17. Drugmakers are racing to test the modified vaccines — which are poised to include half of...
Study finds regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes differ across cardiology programs
Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. The study interviewed transcatheter aortic valve replacement coordinators at 52 programs across Washington and California. Seventy-eight percent of...
ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal
ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health systems announced Aug. 18 that the deal will not move forward. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings said significant changes in the economic landscape since the letter of intent...
Rural hospitals struggle to attract buyers
Struggling rural hospitals are having a difficult time finding investors willing to spend a significant amount, WBEZ Chicago, an NPR affiliate reported Aug. 16. Many of these hospitals can't find any interested investors, regardless of what they're willing to pay. Michael Topchik, director of the Chartis Center for Rural Health,...
FTC urges states to avoid adopting laws that shield hospitals from antitrust oversight
The Federal Trade Commission highlighted the pitfalls of using Certificates of Public Advantage in a new policy paper and fact sheet. COPAs purport to shield hospital managers from antitrust laws in favor of state oversight. But, according to the policy paper, most COPAs resulted in a single-hospital monopoly and concentrated healthcare markets, leading to increased costs and reduced quality.
California state mental hospital workers face violence, forced overtime, report finds
The California Legislature should examine factors contributing to high employee turnover in the state's mental hospitals, including violence against employees and long hours, an Aug. 12 analysis from the California Legislative Analyst's Office recommends. According to the report, employees contend with on-the-job violence and forced overtime. From the beginning of...
Texas hospital computer systems hacked, patient Social Security numbers exposed
Russian hackers known as the Karakurt gang have allegedly breached computer systems at Texas-based Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center, according to an Aug. 16 report from local news source CBS 11. On July 5, the hospital and two ASCs said they noticed...
Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
Seton nurses call for hospital finance probe in wake of no-confidence vote in administrator
Members of the California Nurses Association at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their hospital administrator, Sarkis Vartanian, BSN. The union, which represents 300 nurses at Seton, passed the no-confidence vote Aug. 10, according to an Aug. 13...
Monkeypox vaccine-maker warns it can't keep up with demand
The world's only pharmaceutical company with an approved monkeypox vaccine said it can't match the current demand and may move to outsourcing production, Bloomberg reported Aug. 17. So far, Bavarian Nordic has already sold millions of doses, with the U.S. snatching up about 7 million, and an undisclosed European country...
CMS home health payment update 'woefully inadequate,' hospital group says
The American Hospital Association said the CMS proposed 3.3 percent market basket update for Medicare home health agencies in 2023 is "woefully inadequate,'' especially when combined with an "unprecedented" behavioral offset. The proposed market basket update does not does not capture the unprecedented inflationary environment home health agencies — and...
Outlook 'deteriorating' for nonprofit hospitals, Fitch says
Citing more severe than expected macro headwinds, Fitch revised its sector outlook for nonprofit hospitals and health systems to "deteriorating" Aug. 16. Nonprofit hospitals have been hamstrung by labor and broader macro inflationary pressures that "are rendering the sector even more vulnerable to future stress," Fitch senior director Kevin Holloran said in an Aug. 16 news release. Investment losses have also contributed to a rockier 2022 than anticipated, and operating metrics are down significantly compared to last year.
5 revenue cycle leaders weigh in on staffing challenges
Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders today. Here are what five leaders recently told Becker's about that issue. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the greatest challenge to most hospitals is maintaining staff in the revenue cycle....
Mississippi hospital remains closed for a second day due to defective sewer lines
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital remains closed a second day after a shutdown prompted by clogged sewer lines, the Enterprise Journal reported Aug. 16. While the clog has been cleared, the hospital has kept affected departments closed in the event of toxic gasses that may arise from the clog. The closure...
In a few months, anyone can buy a hearing aid
Five years after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law, hearing aids will soon be available to people online and on store shelves regardless of a medical appointment, according to the FDA. The act passed in 2017 but didn't come into effect until after President Joe Biden signed...
