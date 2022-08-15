RICHMOND (WINA) – After trying to shut down conversation about an alleged July 4 mass shooting, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is talking about it in an interview with WTVR CBS6 reporter Tyler Layne. In the interview, Smith maintains Richmond Police foiled a mass shooting at the Dell, although the location is not part of the evidence. He says the evidence they have of a mass shooting plot are several firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and arrests of the two suspects. The city has dropped the case, and now the feds are investigating.

