Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
colchestersun.com
Colchester Police and Vermont State Police on joint investigation into East Lakeshore fire
Update - 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Colchester Police and a Vermont State Police arson unit are investigating a fire at a camp on 1267 East Lakeshore this past Saturday after deeming it “suspicious in nature." The camp was unoccupied at the time. The Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s...
WCAX
Burlington police use of force incident under review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when...
WCAX
Burlington Police call for backup: Reaction to troopers patrolling the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police called on the Vermont State Police for backup over the weekend because of low staffing and 20 gunfire incidents, a dramatic increase from past years. There was mixed reaction from city councilors Tuesday to troopers patrolling the city. As the police department grapples with...
Man shot by Burlington officer arrested on multiple charges
David Johnson, 20, was arrested after leaving the hospital Wednesday.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WCAX
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
mynbc5.com
Driver in fatal crash taken into custody
BROOKFIELD, Vt. — A man has been taken into custody following a fatal car crash in Brookfield. Vermont State Police say the driver, Seth Edson, 28, of Barre, was driving south on I-89 around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he drove off the road, hit a rock outcropping and flipped the car onto its roof.
suncommunitynews.com
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud
MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
wvax.com
Richmond Police Chief regrets releasing Dogwood Dell detail as he speaks about plot again
RICHMOND (WINA) – After trying to shut down conversation about an alleged July 4 mass shooting, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is talking about it in an interview with WTVR CBS6 reporter Tyler Layne. In the interview, Smith maintains Richmond Police foiled a mass shooting at the Dell, although the location is not part of the evidence. He says the evidence they have of a mass shooting plot are several firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and arrests of the two suspects. The city has dropped the case, and now the feds are investigating.
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
WCAX
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This time, it’s a former deputy who says the department penalized her for pumping breast milk. Chelsea Warick says she’s wanted to be a cop since she was a kid. She thought it was...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
WCAX
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Burlington is underway. According to the Vermont State Police, officers with the Burlington police were called to reports of an unspecified emergency at 249 Manhattan Dr. around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officers found David Johnson, 20, of...
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg
Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
Police say family has located missing Richford man
Kenneth Cameron, 35, was last reported seen Saturday afternoon, according to Vermont State Police.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile involved in single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 17 in Addison
ADDISON — A 16-year-old man from Lincoln was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Addison last week. The crash took place on Vermont Route 17, east of Field Days, at around 10:20 p.m. on August 11. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Lincoln. According to the report,...
WCAX
Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
Comments / 1