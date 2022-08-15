ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynbc5.com

Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver in fatal crash taken into custody

BROOKFIELD, Vt. — A man has been taken into custody following a fatal car crash in Brookfield. Vermont State Police say the driver, Seth Edson, 28, of Barre, was driving south on I-89 around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when he drove off the road, hit a rock outcropping and flipped the car onto its roof.
BROOKFIELD, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud

MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
MINEVILLE, NY
wvax.com

Richmond Police Chief regrets releasing Dogwood Dell detail as he speaks about plot again

RICHMOND (WINA) – After trying to shut down conversation about an alleged July 4 mass shooting, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is talking about it in an interview with WTVR CBS6 reporter Tyler Layne. In the interview, Smith maintains Richmond Police foiled a mass shooting at the Dell, although the location is not part of the evidence. He says the evidence they have of a mass shooting plot are several firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and arrests of the two suspects. The city has dropped the case, and now the feds are investigating.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Burlington is underway. According to the Vermont State Police, officers with the Burlington police were called to reports of an unspecified emergency at 249 Manhattan Dr. around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officers found David Johnson, 20, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington police officer shoots man in leg

Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
BURLINGTON, VT

