Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain
The Ladies European Tour season continues this week with the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, with every round available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream. American stars Nelly and Jessica Korda headline a strong field at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, where Alison Lee returns as defending champion after last year's impressive victory in Spain.
Ben Stokes gives England hope after South Africa build first Test advantage
Sarel Erwee’s knock of 73 helped South Africa build on their advantage in the first Test against England at Lord’s, although the fall of five wickets in the evening session, three taken by Ben Stokes, keeps the hosts in with a chance. South Africa ended an extended day of play on 289-7, leading by 124 runs.
Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display
Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
