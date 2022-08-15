Read full article on original website
Indiana Average Gas Price Continues to Rise
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana continued its upward climb Wednesday. Triple-A says Indiana’s average price on Wednesday stood at $3.95 a gallon, up six cents from Tuesday and up nine-cents from Monday. The Triple-A also says the average price of diesel fuel...
Indiana Average Gas Price Up Three-Cents From Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has gone up for the first time in recent weeks. Triple-A says Indiana’s average price on Tuesday stood at $3.89 a gallon, three cents higher than Monday. That’s also five-cents lower than Tuesday’s national average, four-cents lower...
Indiana Refund Check Printing Underway
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz confirms the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. How taxpayers receive their $125 and $200 refunds will depend on how they filed their 2021 individual income tax return with the Department.
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
Legacy Hoosier Businesses Recognized for Economic Growth, Community Commitment
The State of Indiana has awarded 47 Hoosier companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century, or Half-Century, Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community, and the state. 2022 Half-Century Award honorees include three Dubois County businesses: Bob Luegers Buick GMC with...
Lawsuit Expected Over New Indiana Abortion Law
There’s a good chance Indiana’s new abortion law won’t take effect one month from now. Planned Parenthood officials say they are reviewing their legal options before the new law kicks-in, which means there could be a lawsuit. Indiana’s new abortion law requires that only hospitals perform abortions,...
Attorney General Warns Hoosiers of Identity Theft Victims’ Vulnerability to Mental Illness
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of the risk of identity theft victims developing a range of mental illnesses after scammers target and steal their hard-earned money. In 2020, nearly 50% of the country was financially harmed by identity theft, according to a recent study. Rokita says it’s...
Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19...
