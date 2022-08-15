Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Fans of ‘90s basketball sneakers will have plenty of great pairs to choose from this week. Ambush is debuting its twist on the Nike Air Adjust Force in two colorways, Jordan Brand is dropping off a pair of 14’s inspired by a 14 Low colorway from 1999 along with a new pair of 13s, and Reebok is bringing back one of the most iconic colorways from Allen Iverson’s signature line. Elsewhere, there are also some great collabs from brands like Thisisneverthat and Tombogo with New Balance and Saucony, respectively.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Gives the Gel-Lyte III OG a "Wisteria" Makeover
While trends often swing the release quantity of silhouettes from year to year,. and the Gel-Lyte III have not wavered in its steady flow. The classic model continues to serve as the canvas for collaborations such as this year’s Sneaker Freaker x atmos and Sneaker Politics pairs. Now, ASICS is preparing to launch a “Wisteria” themed Gel-Lyte III OG. Drawing inspiration from the Wisteria tree which symbolizes long-life and immortality, ASICS has outfitted this pair to represent the tree’s vibrant color palette.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Jade Ash"
Ye has generated some controversy with his camp in recent memory over accusing the German sportswear brand that it moved forward with its YEEZY Day plans without his approval, but that still hasn’t halted the stream of releases from flowing out. In the coming months, a plethora of new colorways and designs will be catapulted out to the public, and one entry will be this adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Jade Ash” iteration.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v3 Emerges In a "Navy/Castlerock" Colorway
New Balance deserves all of the snaps and pats on the back for bringing on Teddy Santis to lead the creative direction on its MADE in USA collection. Nearly every sneaker release in the collection has sold out within seconds, and it goes to show how keen the ALD founder is when it comes to understanding how to craft versatile colorways. To close out the month of August, he’s going to introduce a fresh New Balance 990v3 “Navy/Castlerock” colorway, and we’ve captured a closer look at it here.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
hypebeast.com
YEEZY Launches a Sneaker Customization Page
Since its launch, YEEZY has developed its design aesthetic around sleek black, gray tones, and earthy hues. Though in recent years, Ye‘s label has introduced bright and bold colors, developing a distinctly unique color study. Building on its established focus, the YEEZY Supply website has now launched a customization...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Comes With an '80s Sale Receipt
Also known as the “Chicago Reimagined” colorway, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” will serve as a throwback to a time before sneaker culture. Centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic, the upcoming release utilizes a classic “Chicago” colorway with an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
hypebeast.com
Atmos Celebrates the Nike Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary with 'Sneaker Heritage' by SHOES MASTER
A number of Nike silhouettes are celebrating anniversary milestones this year. While the Air Max 97 sees its 25th birthday in 2022, one of Nike’s most exemplary models will be hitting its 40-year mark: the Air Force 1. Since its release in 1982, the legendary pair has held a prolific stance in sports and music culture, never losing touch with the wearers that have made it iconic.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses the Air Presto and Air Max 270 in "Triple Pink"
Following the release of fluorescent green “Tennis Ball” iterations earlier in May,. Sportswear now reveals “Triple Pink” takes on its Air Presto and Air Max 270 silhouettes. The upcoming pairs arrive in their signature forms and are dressed entirely in an eye-catching shade of bright pink.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Neapolitan" Is Unveiled
The “Neapolitan” motif is one that is occasionally showcased on sportswear sneakers. In the past, we’ve seen it land on models like the Air Jordan 3 as well as the Air Force 1 Low in more recent memory, and now. is set to broaden its horizons by...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" Receives a Neon Twist
For the Air Max 97’s Silver jubilee celebration, will be re-introducing a variety of notable pairs that already have sneakerheads far and wide eager for a chance to purchase. The Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette will also be receiving numerous playful makeovers including a Korean homage and a Koi fish rendition.
hypebeast.com
The Limited Edt x adidas Originals Forum 84 Low Celebrates Singapore's Independence
Continuing its collaborative relationship with adidas, Singapore-based sneaker retailer, Limited Edt, has reconnected with adidas Originals to celebrate Singapore’s independence this month with a Forum 84 Low release. The latest team-up serves as the third and final installment of Limited Edt’s batik-inspired floral pattern series, kicked off by the adidas Originals ZX Flux and Superstar Pack back in 2015, and Superstar Clean in 2017.
hypebeast.com
Butter Goods Taps Kangol for New Collaboration
Butter Goods has tapped renowned headwear label Kangol for a new collaboration. The subtle offering consists of hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, a knitted sweater, t-shirts, a reversible zip-up vest and a soft bucket hat. Suited for timeless wear on the street or at home, the pieces appear in shades of gray, navy, black, white and dusty teal.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Adds "Light Orewood Brown" to the Air Jordan 11 Low IE
Jordan Brand has a deep catalog of silhouettes that it taps into each year as it balances the release of looks both old and new. While much of 2022 has been dominated by the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE is being offered another chance to shine with a “Light Orewood Brown” colorway on the way. This release follows 2021’s celebration of 25 years of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE with a new colorway hitting the model.
hypebeast.com
Burberry Unveils 'Blue Period' Collaboration
Proving the fitting intersection between manga/anime and fashion,. recently unveiled its latest collaboration with the popular series, Blue Period. Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, the Kodansha Monthly Afternoon serialized manga is centered around Yatora Yaguchi, a bored with life, yet popular high schooler who find inspiration in painting and enters the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art.
