Woman killed, man injured in Gloucester shooting Monday Adrin Snider/Daily Press/TNS

A woman was killed and a man injured early Monday morning in the 4300 block of Bufflehead Drive.

Skyler Merenda, 18, died and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to a news release from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. Merenda was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Both victims were recent residents of the house, the sheriff’s department said. Witness interviews suggest that an unknown suspect entered the residence and began firing a weapon, according to the news release.

A suspect has not been identified. Investigators are asking residents of the Carters Cove subdivision to check any home surveillance systems, including doorbell cameras and game cameras, for pedestrian and vehicle traffic between 1 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com