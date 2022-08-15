ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Layoffs#Tech Companies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Homebuilder#Amazon#Mo
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term

Costco possesses outstanding fundamentals and a history of stellar performance. Its management team is intensely focused on always putting the customer first. The shares may appear expensive, but for long-term investors they could be worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Global-e Online Stock Rallied (Again) on Wednesday

The cross-border e-commerce specialist delivered an impressive financial report on Tuesday. In the wake of its results, several Wall Street analysts were increasingly bullish, raising their price targets to keep up. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today

Investors are increasingly concerned that consumers are focused more on necessities than they are on travel and leisure spending. The airlines are strong enough to survive a recession, but a downturn would delay their recovery from the pandemic. Airline stocks recovered somewhat midday thanks to cautiously optimistic Fed commentary, but...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Use Dividend Aristocrats in Your Roth IRA

Dividend Aristocrats have increased their yearly dividend for at least 25 straight years. Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free after age 59 1/2, making these shares attractive. Moreover, reinvesting dividends creates a helpful compounding effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

The Canadian cannabis seller gets the green light to sell medical marijuana in a large European country. That's indisputably good news, but this will only represent a small part of the struggling company's business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops

Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Is Crushing It Today

A college student who made $110 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock is now targeting MindMed. Many traders appear to think that history could repeat itself and want in on the action. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end. You’re reading a free article...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Surged 20% Today

Crypto lender Celsius has seen an incredible surge in value in recent months, with this token appreciating 20% today. This surge follows news that the company has received liquidity injection offers. Additionally, Celsius has received court approval to sell its mined Bitcoin in a bid to stem losses. You’re reading...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy