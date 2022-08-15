Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker.
Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better
Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning.
What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings
A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging
Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term
Costco possesses outstanding fundamentals and a history of stellar performance. Its management team is intensely focused on always putting the customer first. The shares may appear expensive, but for long-term investors they could be worth it.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028
Wall Street endured its worst first-half to a year in over five decades. Though bear markets can be unsettling, they're the ideal time for opportunistic investors to grab innovative growth stocks at a discount. These three phenomenal growth companies can deliver 200% returns over the next six years.
Why Global-e Online Stock Rallied (Again) on Wednesday
The cross-border e-commerce specialist delivered an impressive financial report on Tuesday. In the wake of its results, several Wall Street analysts were increasingly bullish, raising their price targets to keep up.
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are
Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today
Investors are increasingly concerned that consumers are focused more on necessities than they are on travel and leisure spending. The airlines are strong enough to survive a recession, but a downturn would delay their recovery from the pandemic. Airline stocks recovered somewhat midday thanks to cautiously optimistic Fed commentary, but
3 Reasons to Use Dividend Aristocrats in Your Roth IRA
Dividend Aristocrats have increased their yearly dividend for at least 25 straight years. Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free after age 59 1/2, making these shares attractive. Moreover, reinvesting dividends creates a helpful compounding effect.
Why Tilray Stock Popped Then Dropped Today
The Canadian cannabis seller gets the green light to sell medical marijuana in a large European country. That's indisputably good news, but this will only represent a small part of the struggling company's business.
3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable.
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix.
Why Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Is Crushing It Today
A college student who made $110 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock is now targeting MindMed. Many traders appear to think that history could repeat itself and want in on the action.
This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally
Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end.
Why Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Surged 20% Today
Crypto lender Celsius has seen an incredible surge in value in recent months, with this token appreciating 20% today. This surge follows news that the company has received liquidity injection offers. Additionally, Celsius has received court approval to sell its mined Bitcoin in a bid to stem losses.
