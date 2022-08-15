Cheryl Buehler Graziani, 72, of Saratoga, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

A private service was held for the family.

Cheryl was a retired librarian, avid reader, homemaker, mother and devoted grandmother. Her strength, courage of conviction, and deep love for her family were unparalleled. She was truly one of a kind.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela G. Upchurch (David) of Saratoga and Gina M. Graziani (Joshua Sullivan) of Stella; sons, Joseph D. Graziani, Jr. (Ramona) of Elm City and Daniel J. Graziani (Natalie) of Longs, SC; grandchildren, Caitlyn Graziani, Sophia Graziani, Daniel Graziani, Jr., Joseph Graziani III, and James Anthony Graziani; sisters, Lugene Fortney and Jennifer Sugg (Charles); brother, Ricky Buehler (Linda).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold George & Joyce Oblosser Buehler, brother Harold George Buehler, Jr. and brother-in-law, Joe Dean Fortney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 903 B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 or to NC Stroke Assn, 2000 W First St, Ste 504, Winston Salem, NC 27104.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, www.wilsonnmemorialservice.com

