Hospital submits ‘solid plan of correction’ addressing deficiencies
While the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services officially removed Wilson Medical Center’s immediate jeopardy status, the process isn’t over just yet. Surveyors conducted a July follow-up visit to determine if the hospital was following its plan of correction for Medicare rule violations and deficiencies noted in a May inspection. During that North Carolina Survey Agency visit, inspectors determined that […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Hospital submits ‘solid plan of correction’ addressing deficiencies first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0