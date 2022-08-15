ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Hospital submits ‘solid plan of correction’ addressing deficiencies

By Lisa Batts
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

While the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services officially removed Wilson Medical Center’s immediate jeopardy status, the process isn’t over just yet.  Surveyors conducted a July follow-up visit to determine if the hospital was following its plan of correction for Medicare rule violations and deficiencies noted in a May inspection. During that North Carolina Survey Agency visit, inspectors determined that […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Hospital submits ‘solid plan of correction’ addressing deficiencies first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
CARY, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good? Here’s how to check

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 still affecting large segments of the population, knowing if you are infected with the virus remains critical and many still rely on home test kits. However, those kits have expiration dates which may pass before you ever use them. Now we’re learning those...
RALEIGH, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away

Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
PLYMOUTH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Wilson Medical Center#Medicare
WNCT

Greenville receiving $3.45M for St. Andrews Drive project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper joined FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other officials last week as they announced $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide in the coming year through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs.  Federal officials visited Gastonia to make their […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

4,000 jobs open in tech: These 23 firms are hiring across the Triangle

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Where are there currently jobs open in tech? Well, there are open jobs abound at many of the Triangle’s leading technology employers. And hiring in the state continues to be strong, Brooks Raiford, the president and CEO of NC TECH, told WRAL TechWire on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday. Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy