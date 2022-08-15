ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wants Espionage Act repealed

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Saturday called for the end of the Espionage Act, less than a week after the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long pastime to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment," he wrote on Twitter.

On Aug. 8, FBI agents took 11 sets of classified documents, according to the search warrant and a property receipt, both of which were released Friday. Some documents were labeled as "secret" or "top secret." The warrant showed the investigation was examining possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Going to affect after the start of World War I, the Espionage Act of 1917 illegalized obtaining information, taking photos, or copying details of all information relevant to national defense with the intent for that information to be used against the U.S. or for the interest of other countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRl4V_0hHl0VB400
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., seen on Capitol Hill on July 27, 2022. In the wake of the search of Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home, Paul has called for a repeal of the Espionage Act. Nathan Howard, Getty Images

Many important parts of the Espionage Act are still in effect and can be used in the court of law. In its modern iteration, the act has been used to prosecute spies and leakers of classified information.

The investigation does not necessarily mean the former president is a spy , in Trump's particular case, the Espionage Act relates to "gathering, transmitting or losing defense information."

Contributing: Josh Meyer, Anna Kaufman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wants Espionage Act repealed

Comments / 15

Todd Allen
3d ago

Interesting timing! What a coincidence that he now proposes this change. Also, Trump used him as a pawn w Moscow … what message did he personally deliver? Why has Paul had such an odd, lasting relationship w Russian during his political career. What is he hiding and why do away w the Espionage Act at this time?

Reply(3)
22
Santo Torres
3d ago

hahaha make them all sweat Garland don't turn over afterdavit you can't please them plus they will reveal sources so their base can threaten them they are nuts no pleasing them

Reply
11
truth speaker
3d ago

Still trying to cover for his criminal cult boss. ROFLMFAO

Reply
22
