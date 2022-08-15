ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

YourErie

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
LINESVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure

When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Boroughs search for answers following closure of Raccoon Refuse

On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. One of those communities was Linesville where Borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon. The borough is taking trash clean up into their own hands. They held an emergency meeting about the garbage pickup to look for temporary solutions. Following Raccoon […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Crawford County, PA
Government
County
Crawford County, PA
Erie, PA
Government
Crawford County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers

Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Linesville holds emergency meeting concerning trash pickup

On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. One of those communities is Linesville, where borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon. We have been keeping up with the story and took a visit to Linesville for the latest. In Linesville, the borough is taking the trash cleanup […]
LINESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
#Erie News Now
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
JAMESTOWN, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
erienewsnow.com

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe

FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage

State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
HERMITAGE, PA
YourErie

Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie

Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend

Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation

The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Erie County. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter. Team members spent the day cleaning and treating them. The animal shelter said...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

