Tempe, AZ

KTAR News

Mesa suspect booked for repeatedly running over, killing man, police say

PHOENIX — A man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa, authorities said. Mesa police responded to the area of 64th Street and Alder Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and took John Lagana, 61, into custody, according to a press release.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Real estate firm Clayco breaks ground on industrial development in Mesa

PHOENIX — Real estate development and construction firm Clayco this week broke ground on a four-building flex-industrial development in Mesa. Power Industrial, which is located in the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power roads, is scheduled to complete construction by March 2023, according to a press release.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Scottsdale Airport to use $5.4M grant to improve capacity issues

PHOENIX — Scottsdale Airport will use $5.4 million in federal grant funding to improve its efficiency and capacity, officials announced. Through two grants — nearly $4.7 million from Airport Improvement Grant Funds and $763,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — officials aim to combat the increasing capacity issues that leave a mix of aircraft types stuck competing to depart, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold

PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home

PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
MESA, AZ
