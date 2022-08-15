Read full article on original website
Mesa suspect booked for repeatedly running over, killing man, police say
PHOENIX — A man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa, authorities said. Mesa police responded to the area of 64th Street and Alder Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and took John Lagana, 61, into custody, according to a press release.
PHOENIX — Kids can’t wait. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work. Through Friday, the 14th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. On...
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater swimming in the Humbug Cove area of Lake Pleasant and did not resurface, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, an adult man entered the water at around 2:00 p.m. and was not...
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in Chandler. Roberto Zabaleta stands 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen leaving his home on foot around noon...
3-vote margin triggers automatic recount in Maricopa County primary race
PHOENIX – One race in the Maricopa County’s recent primary election was so close that it triggered an automatic recount under state law. After Maricopa County’s canvass of the Aug. 2 election results was completed on Monday, only three votes separated the Democratic candidates for justice of the peace in Phoenix’s West McDowell Precinct.
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
Police arrest man suspected of murdering 2 men near Valley hotel
PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man allegedly connected to the murder of two men near a Valley hotel on Thursday, authorities said. Jose Gregorio Inchaurriga Ruacho, 33, was arrested near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
Tempe police clear Arizona Mills Mall as shooting investigation is underway
PHOENIX — Tempe police were clearing Arizona Mills Mall Friday night after a man allegedly shot a gun, authorities said. The incident started sometime around 6 p.m. when officers were called to the mall about reports of a man with a gun, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
Real estate firm Clayco breaks ground on industrial development in Mesa
PHOENIX — Real estate development and construction firm Clayco this week broke ground on a four-building flex-industrial development in Mesa. Power Industrial, which is located in the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power roads, is scheduled to complete construction by March 2023, according to a press release.
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 65-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen in Phoenix. Virginia Walker stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road...
Scottsdale Airport to use $5.4M grant to improve capacity issues
PHOENIX — Scottsdale Airport will use $5.4 million in federal grant funding to improve its efficiency and capacity, officials announced. Through two grants — nearly $4.7 million from Airport Improvement Grant Funds and $763,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — officials aim to combat the increasing capacity issues that leave a mix of aircraft types stuck competing to depart, according to a press release.
Some Pinal County voting locations dealing with ballot shortages on primary election day
PHOENIX — Some Pinal County voting locations are dealing with a ballot shortage, officials confirmed Tuesday. The county said an “unprecedented demand for in-person ballots” has caused the shortage in some precincts on the day of the primary election. “Pinal County is continuing to print additional ballots...
Pinal County blames human error for ballot shortages during primary election
PHOENIX — Pinal County officials said human error was to blame for ballot shortages at various polling locations during Tuesday’s primary election. Kent Volkmer, an attorney with the county, said Wednesday during a press conference that about 2.5% of ballots were impacted. “We screwed up,” Volkmer said. “This...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 22-24
PHOENIX — Arizona collected a record $4.1 million in fees from sportsbooks in May, a newborn baby was taken to the hospital after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, and Apache Junction police shot at a man who allegedly evaded officers after a bar stabbing. Here...
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
SRP organizing lost fine art from Southwest artists to display in gallery
PHOENIX — Salt River Project is working to organize, catalogue and display pieces of art that have been in storage or remote parts of the company. With a remodel of its Tempe administration building, SRP is aiming to bring forgotten works from Southwest artists — some of Indigenous and Latino heritages — back to life.
Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home
PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
Southbound SR 51 ramp to I-10 West closing Sunday night for maintenance
PHOENIX — The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix will close Sunday night for maintenance work. The closure is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday morning at the on-ramp at Thomas Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
