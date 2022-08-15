Read full article on original website
WEAR
Santa Rosa County cuts ribbon on new courthouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County cut the ribbon on its new courthouse Wednesday. It's located at 4025 Avalon Blvd. in Milton. "When I was first elected, I began teaming up with my fellow commissioners on what was then an idea to replace the aging courthouse," said Commission Chairman Robert A. "Bob" Cole, District 2. "As the years passed and the conditions of the existing courthouse continued to deteriorate, the need for a new courthouse never changed. Thank you to Ajax, Sam Marshall Architects and HOK for building this state-of-the-art modern judicial facility that will serve our citizens for generations to come."
WEAR
Report: Woman steals $2,183 worth of pots, plants from Okaloosa County shop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday night for robbing a Shalimar plant shop and nursery. Miranda Nicole Rice, 37, of Shalimar, is charged with two counts of unarmed burglary to a structure not occupied and larceny-grand theft over $750. According to the arrest...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
WEAR
Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
WEAR
Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Intense fire destroys historic Berryhill Elementary School building
MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -This raging fire sent some Milton residents scrambling late Sunday night. “Our neighbor Miss Merchant it looked like her house was on fire and she’s an elderly lady so immediately we jumped up to see what was going on,” said Russell Dieterich. Thankfully it wasn’t...
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
WEAR
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
School bus rear-ended at bus stop, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County. The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the […]
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
WEAR
Freeport man killed, 2 seriously injured after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Freeport man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Walton County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 and County Road 10A at 4:20 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old...
WEAR
Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
WEAR
68-year-old man killed in crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at W Michigan Avenue and Memphis Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when the man pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle as he attempted...
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WEAR
At least 1 injured after rollover crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on East Olive Road in Escambia County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Olive Road and Binkley Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge Ram was one of the vehicles...
WJHG-TV
Santa Rosa multi-vehicle crash results in truck overturned, minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person had minor injuries after a multi-car crash in Santa Rosa County Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers, the crash involved three vehicles on State Road 87 and Nevada Street around 4 p.m. FHP Officials say a white pickup truck...
WJHG-TV
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret short-term rentals have caused some issues, but it’s things many people living in residential communities never anticipated dealing with. County commissioners have been looking to regulate these rentals, even drafting a Short-Term Rental Ordinance. But, it was tabled at the last meeting until it could be re-written clarifying certain regulations.
