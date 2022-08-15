SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County cut the ribbon on its new courthouse Wednesday. It's located at 4025 Avalon Blvd. in Milton. "When I was first elected, I began teaming up with my fellow commissioners on what was then an idea to replace the aging courthouse," said Commission Chairman Robert A. "Bob" Cole, District 2. "As the years passed and the conditions of the existing courthouse continued to deteriorate, the need for a new courthouse never changed. Thank you to Ajax, Sam Marshall Architects and HOK for building this state-of-the-art modern judicial facility that will serve our citizens for generations to come."

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO