Collins Hill looking for an encore to history

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the historic achievements of Collins Hill football team a year ago, it's hard to imagine what the Eagles could possibly do as an encore in the 2022 campaign that could match or top that performance.

That is particularly the case when one considers the sheer talent that was lost to graduation from last year's 15-1 team that included the program's first state championship and a consensus top-15 finish in most national rankings.

However, there are at least two reasons why Collins Hill students, parents and fans shouldn't be concerned about finding a way to once again challenge on the state level this fall despite the loss of a senior class that included such star players like Travis Hunter, Sam Horn, Asani Redwood and Jaylen George.

For starters, the Eagles do return quite a bit of talent from last year's 15-1 squad, including college prospects like four-star Tennessee-committed tight end Ethan Davis (61-755, 8 TDs receving last year), Louisville-bound three-star safety Jayden Davis (65 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs) and three-star senior linebacker Dion Crawford (97 tackles, 24½ TFL, 14 ½ sacks, 22 QB hurries, 1 INT, 4 PBUs), who also boasts more than a dozen Power-Five conference programs.

In addition, there are a handful of key pieces from last year's championship puzzle whose experience also should be a big boost, including senior offensive/defensive lineman T.K. Lanier, junior receiver Cedric Nash (64-573, 2 TDs) and senior outside linebacker Richard Ransom (88 combined tackles and assists, 16 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs).

And as Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory points out, there are some other younger players who have patiently waited for their opportunities to contribute who will finally get it.

“We've got play-makers,” Gregory said during Gwinnett County's Media Day late last month at Duluth High School. “Our young guys were very successful last year. They got a lot of reps. Our (junior varsity team) was undefeated. Our ninth-grade (team) was undefeated. So those guys have got to step in and fill the shoes.”

One of the biggest pair of shoes to fill is at quarterback, where Horn's graduation and departure for a two-sport (football and baseball) college career at Missouri leaves a major void.

However, senior Mikey Sheehan and sophomore T.J. Wilcox have been embroiled in a battle for the starting quarterback job throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, the departure of last year's consensus national Player of the Year Travis Hunter, who had initially committed to play college ball at Florida State before shocking the college football world by eventually signing to play for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State, and Marshall signee Cam Pedro leaves two other big openings at receiver.

Fellow senior C.J. Hector and sophomore Isaiah Richards also should figure into the mix out on the perimeter, while Gregory has been impressed with the progress sophomore Jacarri Thomas has made at running back.

Likewise, the loss of Hunter at cornerback and Redwood, last year's Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Defensive Player of the Year, and George on the line are also big holes on defense, though there is a little more experience returning for a unit that was almost as dominant as the offense was last year, but was overshadowed a bit by how explosive the Eagles' play-makers were on the other side of the line.

“It's going to make a big statement,” Crawford said of a defense that allowed just 12.3 points per game last year. “Last year, the offense was scoring (almost 40) points a game, and all that. But at the same time, we're … stopping everybody we played, stopping (some of) the best offenses in the state. … We're going to continue to be dominant on that side of the ball.”

If there's one Collins Hill player who really wants to make statement in 2022, it's probably Jayden Davis, who has made a big one even before the first kickoff by claiming Hunter's old uniform No. 12.

It's a pretty big challenge, but one he intends to live up to.

“Nah, I asked for it,” Jayden Davis said. “I know wearing No. 12 and going to Collins Hill, and definitely being a (defensive back) and receiver like Travis, I've got big shoes to fill. People make fun of me wearing the number, but I just use that as fuel.

“We're pretty confident in our ability this year. We're looking forward to getting the season started.”

In addition to all the new starters, there will be a lot of new faces on the sidelines, with Gregory's staff having been a fertile ground for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

However, the addition of Brett Sloan (offensive coordinator), Steven Wright (offensive line), (receivers), Zane Dill (quarterbacks) and Matt Rogers (strength coach) should help the staff transition in nicely.

All those changes both on the field and on the sideline and the press box lead to the second reason why Collins Hill should still be a factor this season even in a loaded Class AAAAAAA.

Indeed, despite being the defending champs in the state's highest classification, the Eagles enter this season ranked No. 4 in SBLive Sports' preseason Power 25 for Georgia, behind No. 1 Grayson, a team they defeated in last year's state semifinals and the team that beat them in the 2020 title game, plus two other teams in their own region – second-ranked Buford and No. 3 Mill Creek.

Lanier admits he and his teammates carry a bit of a chip on their collective shoulder heading into this season, though it's more a feeling of not being satisfied with last season's success that fuels them for this fall.

“I've enjoyed (last year's title) a lot, and all the celebration part of it,” Lanier said. “But … that's in the past. We've got to be able to continue to go forward and continue to in championships. Coach Gregory calls it, 'The Standard' here at Collins Hill. … It deserves to be talked about. It deserves to be praised. But it has to continue.”

Indeed, the Eagles have a message for anyone who believes they will take a step backwards this season.

“We've got high expectations this year,” Ethan Davis said. “I think we're going to prove a lot of people wrong.”